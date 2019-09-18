Mob verbally menaces wounded cop shot by career criminal

A police officer was shot taking down a violent ex-con Tuesday. At the same time, another officer tries in vain to revive the career-criminal.

The officers are NYPD and it took place in Staten Island.

“They just shot the f–k out of him!” one bystander can be heard shouting in what would quickly become a tense scene, with onlookers hurling profanities and wishes of death upon the police.

Others wanted to know why they were taking the wounded officer to the hospital in the police car but leaving the wounded criminal in the street. They kept screaming at the criminal to keep fighting.