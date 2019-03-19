‘Moderate’ Beto Says It’s “Wise” to “Abolish” the Electoral College

‘Moderate’ Democrat presidential candidate Robert Francis ‘Beto’ O’Rourke told an audience at Penn State some of his policy positions, BizPacReview reported.

O’Rourke said that he’d called for expunging the criminal records of everyone who’d been arrested for possession of marijuana and said he supports Medicare for All while ensuring that people who have employment-based health care coverage can keep it. He also said he’d push for paying teachers “a living wage” and for universal pre-school, whereby public schooling would start for all children at age 4.

The other day, Robert, touted as a moderate, admitted that in the case of third-trimester abortions, he thinks the woman should decide.

He is a very confused moderate.

To top it all off, the moderate fake Hispanic Beto said he thinks it is wise to abolish the Electoral College. In an instant, we would no longer exist as a Republic. The United States would be a Democracy, which James Madison called, “the most vile of governments.” It would mean Democrats, who control the populous states, would decide the Presidential election.

Democrats are trying to pass Robert off as a moderate.

He is either lying or he doesn’t understand the Electoral College. Beto is probably lying. He says some states didn’t have a vote because of the Electoral College, but the opposite is true. It gave the smaller states a voice in government.

Democrats are running a disinformation campaign on the Electoral College.

Asked about the idea of getting rid of the electoral college, Beto O’Rourke tells @GarrettHaake today: “I think there’s a lot of wisdom in that.” pic.twitter.com/k5yUiL2gmb — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) March 19, 2019

Without the Electoral College, these states would not have had a vote. California and New York would have controlled the 2016 presidential election.