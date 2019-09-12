‘Moderate’ Joe Biden promises to destroy the fossil fuel industry

Watch the third Democratic primary debates tonight or we’ll let you know how it went. The moderate isn’t moderate but the media will tell you he is. These are the hardcore leftists who made it to the 3rd debate:

Biden is the frontrunner with the fake Indian lapping at his heels. Joe’s not even a good Democrat. Biden is terrible on issues like banking regulation, criminal justice, and busing to desegregate public schools, among others.

He has obvious medical issues affecting his mental abilities but the Democrats want to shove him down our throats as they did with Hillary.

DESTROY FOSSIL FUELS, END FRACKING

The so-called moderate Democrat in the presidential race will destroy the fossil fuel industry. The one thing that saved Barack Obama’s anemic recovery was fracking and natural gas, but Joe wants to do away with that, along with coal and oil, make us dependent on Middle Eastern oil again, and trash our economic boom.

Are you listening coal and natural gas states?

WATCH: Joe Biden promises to eliminate all fracking jobs if he is elected president pic.twitter.com/uDrCxiL5t7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2019

BIDEN KEEPS LYING ABOUT IRAQ

In a blistering Wall Street Journal op-ed, The Editorial Board corrected Joe Biden’s memory on the Iraq War. Joe Biden claimed during the last debate that he only voted to go to war in Iraq so UN inspectors could enter the country. His claim tht he opposed the war after “Shock and Awe,” is flatly untrue.

“President [George W. Bush] said he was only doing this to get inspectors in and get the U.N. to agree to put inspectors in,” Mr. Biden said. “From the moment ‘shock and awe’ started, from that moment I was opposed to the effort, and I was outspoken as much as anyone at all in the Congress and the Administration.”

The WSJ Editorial Board explained that Biden was a strong supporter of the war and worked with George W. every step of the way. Everyone knew what the vote was for in 2002 and no one thought it was to let the U.N. into the country.

Biden also boasted of leaving Iraq prematurely, but that is what opened the door for ISIS.

Still, Biden persists in lying about an easily provable lie.