‘Moderate’ Pete Buttigieg is a tinge to the right of Elizabeth Warren

Our so-called “moderate’ Democratic candidate, Pete Buttigieg is a tinge to the right of Elizabeth Warren. That doesn’t make him ‘moderate.’

NOT A FAN OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

The son of a famous communist professor, he has some very radical ideas. Mayor Pete is subtle about discussing them. If you’ll remember, he threw his police department under the bus to pander to the minorities in his city.

In this clip, he is trashing Border Patrol.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg falsely claims that the mission of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is “illegal” pic.twitter.com/qF6vcDUO4W — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 3, 2019

REMOVE THOMAS JEFFERSON’S NAME

Pete Buttigieg appeared on Salem Radio Network’s “The Hugh Hewitt Show” recently. Hewitt asked Buttigieg about his attending every Jefferson-Jackson dinner in Indiana when he is running for statewide office. He asked if Jefferson-Jackson dinners should be renamed everywhere because both were holders of slaves, BizPacReview reported.

“Yeah, we’re doing that in Indiana. I think it’s the right thing to do. You know, over time, you develop and evolve on the things you choose to honor. And I think we know enough, especially Jackson, you know, you just look at what basically amounts to genocide that happened here,” the Democrat, who is widely known as Mayor Pete, said.

Buttigieg said, “Jefferson’s more problematic. You know, there’s a lot to, of course, admire in his thinking and his philosophy. Then again, as you plunge into his writings, especially the notes on the state of Virginia, you know that he knew that slavery was wrong.”

DISARM US

He wants to disarm us, and suggests Trump supporters are white nationalists. It’s nasty since he knows better.

When a political candidate lies about political opponents in such a drastic way, it makes me significantly less likely to disarm since if he had actual power there would be nothing to constrain him. https://t.co/zG94cBTOiA — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 4, 2019

CLIMATE CHANGE EXTREMISM

Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of the downtrodden city of South Bend, believes the socialist climate agenda is one of those pivotal moments in history, comparable to the Revolutionary War.

St. Pete says climate change is a moral issue and it’s racism since our disadvantaged people are suffering the most.

NO LIMITS ON ABORTIONS

Mr. Morality, the man who wants to be our moral leader, won’t put limits on abortions. Moral Pete wants to eliminate those babies and pretends they’re not babies, even after sonograms prove they are little human beings. Forty percent of those babies are black.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg does not think there should be *any* restrictions on abortions, this means he supports abortion up until the moment of birthpic.twitter.com/Ct0iY8TriS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 19, 2019

TAXATION

His ideas on taxation are radical.

.@PeteButtigieg pitches four tax hikes during answer on the deficit: — Higher marginal income tax rates

— “A reasonable wealth tax”

— “Financial transactions tax”

— Closing “corporate loopholes” pic.twitter.com/GxULaxEzp2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2019

Mayor Buttigieg wants to scrap the Electoral College.

.@PeteButtigieg accidentally undermines his call for scrapping the Electoral College by noting the state-run primary process incentivizes candidates to visit smaller population centers. pic.twitter.com/LK6TLjDpCR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2019

He’s supportive of the concept of reparations (02:49 on the mark):

He might pack the Supreme Court.

THE DOUGLASS PLAN

The Douglass Plan is a good political move but a bad plan for America. Buttigieg enlisted two extreme black activists — Chike Aguh and lawyer Portia Allen-Kyle — to create the plan. Everything about it is aimed at making victims of all black people.

It includes:

He would eliminate the so-called “discriminatory voter ID requirements.”

The South Bend Mayor would add automatic voter registration, make Election Day a holiday, and … fight “fake news.”

He said, “in the era of Facebook and unaccredited news sites, we need to work with tech companies and develop policies that limit the spread of false information online.” He thinks it’s the job of government — along with tech giants — to police speech.

It would grant statehood to D.C. which is 50% black and mostly Democrat.

Instead of an Electoral College, dictator Buttigieg would put the Soros National Popular Vote in place. [He sees that as giving the vote to blacks since New York an California will rule the country.]

Buttigieg will call for an amendment to Citizens United [depriving corporations of free speech].

Public colleges would be free for low-income students with an emphasis on race.

He would give $25 billion for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other institutions with a large racial minority make-up. It would only be based on skin color.

There would be $10 billion for low-income and minority businesses. All Pell Grants given to minorities would be forgiven if they start and maintain a business within five years and employ at least three people. [There are a lot of poor whites and rich blacks, just saying]

He supports increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour [which means lost jobs].

There is a new criminal justice reform package which eliminates drug possession as a crime, abolishes private prisons, establishes a “clemency commission” in the DOJ to pardon more criminals, cut court fines and fees, abolish the death penalty, give Pell Grants to the imprisoned, and give federal grants to states that help criminals find jobs [big government waste].

Felons would have the right to vote upon release. [It’s always good to have your local felon picking out the county sheriff.]

He would establish a federal database for police use of force and make it harder for them to use force. He’d eliminate the broken windows policing [which has proven effective].

Buttigieg would create a Community Homestead Act to promote homeownership among black Americans. He also would direct the EPA to focus on “environmental justice,” pushing economically destructive climate change policies in the name of race.