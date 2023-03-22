Moderna CEO Bancel’s Misinformation Could Kill Boys 16-24

The Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel spread misinformation at a hearing today during a grilling by Senator Rand Paul. His misinformation could kill adolescent boys 16 to 24. He must know what the studies show about incidents of Myocarditis in boys of this age.

LYING TO MAKE A KILLING

Dr. Rand Paul: Is there an incidence or a higher incidence of myocarditis among adolescent males 16 to 24 after taking your vaccine?

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel: So, thank you for the question, and that’s all; first, let me say we care deeply about safety, and we’re working closely with the CDC and the FDA to pretty much…

Dr. Rand Paul: A yes or no. Is there a higher incidence of myocarditis among boys 16 to 24 after they take your vaccine?

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel: But they have shown actually I’ve seen, sorry from the CDC, actually shown that there’s less that is for people who get the vaccine versus who get COVID infection.

Dr. Rand Paul: You’re, you’re saying that for ages 16 to 24 among males who take the COVID vaccine their risk of myocarditis is less than people that get the disease?

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel: That is my understanding, Senator.

Dr. Rand Paul: That is not true, and I’d like to enter into the record six peer-reviewed papers from the Journal of Vaccine, the Annals of Medicine, that say the complete opposite of what you say. I also spoke with your president just last week, and he readily acknowledged in private that, yes, there is an increased risk of myocarditis. The fact that you can’t say it in public is quite disturbing.

Dr. Paul then asked Bancel if he thought it was wise to recommend three boosters for adolescent boys. He pointed out that ninety percent of the myocarditis incidents come after the second dose. Watch the second clip for the rest of the grilling with a deservedly battered CEO.

The reality is some of these people making money in prominent positions don’t care if they kill some boys here and there.

NEW: Sen. @RandPaul Confronts Moderna CEO About the Risk of Myocarditis in Young Males Paul: “You’re saying that for ages 16 to 24, among males who take the COVID vaccine, their risk of myocarditis is less than people who get the disease?” Bancel: “That is my understanding —”… pic.twitter.com/ClifylOe0g — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 22, 2023

