Mom wants to know why police killed her son after he shot & beat officer [video]

A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer was shot by a naked man with a gun early on Wednesday morning, and the gunman’s family is demanding answers. After he shot the officer — who was protected by his vest — and beat him, the man, 29-year-old Viktor Hernandez, was shot to death by other officers.

On October 23rd at about 1:51 a.m., a naked man was reportedly behaving erratically in the hallway of an apartment building in Harlem, the New York Post reported.

Police arrived and were told that the naked man was the building’s superintendent, 29-year-old Victor Hernandez, WCBS reported.

The caller told police that Hernandez had been behaving strangely all night, but had progressed to harassing people, breaking glass, and banging on doors.

The officers found Hernandez in the hallway, naked, armed with a pistol, and waiting for them in a shooting stance, WCBS reported.

SHOT THE OFFICER AND FOUGHT WITH HIM

Security video from the building’s laundry room showed 34-year-old NYPD Officer Christopher Wintermute in a wild standoff with Hernandez.

Chief Maloney said that Hernandez fired at Officer Wintermute with his 9mm handgun and struck the officer in his vest, the Associated Press reported.

The gunshot destroyed the officers’ bodycam but his vest protected him from being killed.

They continued fighting and went to the ground seconds later, according to the Associated Press.

The video showed Hernandez’s gun falling to the ground after he shot Officer Wintermute, as the two engaged in hand-to-hand combat on the ground.

Chief Maloney said that Hernandez punched the officer in the face and then went for his gun, the Associated Press reported.

That’s when two other NYPD officers opened fire on Hernandez, according to the chief.

MOM IS A POLICE OFFICER AND DIDN’T KNOW WHY THEY SHOT HIM

His mother, who is NYPD Officer Maria Hernandez, is a 19-year veteran of the police force and works out of the 52nd Precinct.

Officer Hernandez questioned why her son was shot instead of tased, despite the fact he was actively trying to murder one of her fellow officers. She called for an independent investigation, which would happen anyway.

Mrs. Hernandez texted the NY Post, telling them her son was a harmless family man.

“He was a hard working [sic] great father of two children,” she wrote. “Who worked hard full time and did side jobs to raise his children and went to Lehman college after work. He paid his taxes and was a good citizen.”

Officer Hernandez told the New York Post she didn’t know what had caused her son’s behavior the night he was shot.

“He [sic] only run in with the police were domestic no drugs or gun charges,” the mother wrote. “No mental history. He was a good man and the world is a darker place without his bright light.”

Police sources have said Victor Hernandez had “previous interactions” with the NYPD, including a pair of 2019 domestic violence busts [despite the mother’s protestations].

Watch the video: