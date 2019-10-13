Bodycam footage captured the moment that an armed robbery suspect jumped out of a stolen vehicle and pointed a handgun at police.

Longview police had received a report of a trespassing call at another location, and noted that the vehicle involved in that incident had been reported as stolen in an aggravated robbery incident on Aug. 2.

When Longview Police Officer John Collier and Officer Jason Kelley spotted the suspect vehicle at the apartment complex, they stopped to see if it was occupied, according to the report.

The passenger immediately jumped out of the vehicle and took off on foot, according to police.

The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Detravian Allison, stepped out of the car and refused to comply with the officers’ verbal commands, the attorney general’s office said.

He was holding a handgun in his right hand, bodycam footage showed.

“Get on the ground right now,” one officer told him, just as Allison pointed the firearm at him.

The two officers immediately opened fire, hitting Allison four times, KYTX reported.

The suspect fell to the ground.

Officers radioed for medical help and backup as they tended to his wounds.

“I got one hole plugged right now the best I can,” one officer said. “Stay with me bud, come on.”

Allison was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, KLTV reported.

“I saw the police about to chase one man, then they stopped ‘cause they saw the other guy in the car,” a woman who witnessed the altercation told KLTV. “Once he got out, he dropped all the stuff in his lap and pulled his gun out pointed at them…He pulled out his gun first and they shot him.”

On Oct. 2, a Gregg County Grand Jury made a unanimous finding that the officers’ use of deadly force was justified, according to KLTV.

This is the graphic footage: