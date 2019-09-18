Montgomery County’s Sanctuary for Illegal Alien Rapists

Montgomery County has its ninth rape by an illegal alien since the county was declared a sanctuary on July 25th. This was a 100% avoidable crime.

THE FRIEND RAPIST

ICE placed a detainer on the rapist Josue Gomez-Gonzalez, a Salvadoran national after he raped an intoxicated woman, an acquaintance in his home.

The 23-year-old is accused of raping a woman earlier in September, according to court documents first publicized by ABC 7 News. The victim is reportedly someone Gomez-Gonzalez knew for “a few years,” but she claims their relationship was never romantic in nature.

The incident occurred on the night of Sept. 10, according to court documents. Gomez-Gonzalez picked the woman up to go to dinner. Afterward, the two wanted to drink some alcohol, so they went to a liquor store and purchased a “medium sized bottle of Hennessy” and drove to an unknown parking lot in Montgomery County, Maryland. The two consumed the entire bottle throughout the course of the evening.

At a certain point in the night, the victim began to feel tired and wanted to go to sleep. Gomez-Gonzalez wanted to keep her awake, and then allegedly began to start kissing her and tried to pull down her leggings. The victim, who blacked out during moments of the night, recalls Gomez-Gonzalez helping her into his house in Gaithersburg,

The victim alleges that he then took his clothes off and kissed her as she tried to fight back, and he later “forced vaginal intercourse.” The following morning, she woke up and experienced “intense” vaginal pain, and noticed she was bleeding from her vagina when she used the restroom. She immediately called law enforcement and consented to a rape kit.

CHILD RAPIST

Then there is 21-yearold Wilder Hernandez-Nolasco of Silver Spring, Md., Montgomery County. He is accused of raping a six-year-old girl several times. Police officers say the Honduran native told the victim he’d ground her for “100 days” if she told anyone.

Hernandez-Nolasco faces 155 years in prison. The source of his injuries is unknown.

Wilder Hernandez-Nolasco, 21, of Silver Spring, Maryland began sexually assaulting the little girl (possibly a family member) when she was just 5 years old — and the Democrats are silent. By their silence, they are endorsing it.

The victim told police that Wilder Hernandez-Nolasco touched her vagina with his hand, digitally penetrated her vagina, exposed his penis, had the victim touch it and engage in vaginal intercourse, according to the statement of charges.

Wilder Hernandez-Nolasco admitted to police he sexually assaulted the girl, but claims he didn’t vaginally rape her, according to the statement of charges.

He was charged with: