Monument to Police Removed Because of Its Christian Prayer

In South Carolina of all places, a monument to fallen police officers contributed only a few weeks ago by a local ladies club, was taken down because it had a Christian prayer on it.

It was placed in front of the police station. Some residents complained so the Tega Cay City Council removed the word ’Lord’ from the stone memorial. That infuriated more people so they removed it completely.

They will replace it with something.

On the front, the memorial had the Scripture reference Matthew 5:9 from Jesus’ famous Sermon on the Mount, which says, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

And on the back of the stone was a prayer: “Lord, I ask for courage. Courage to face and conquer my own fears, courage to take me where others will not go…Give me Lord, concern for others who trust me and compassion for those who need me. And please Lord, through it all, be at my side.”

Whether these atheists like it or not, this country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles and it is those principles that made this country great.

One group behind this is the hateful Freedom from Religion Foundation which goes around removing God from the public square.

Separating God and state doesn’t mean banishing God.

A lot of this is driven by a minority of hate-filled people who want to control everything.

People really have to start hitting back at these nasty people.