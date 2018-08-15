More Americans Die in Mexico Than All Other Foreign Countries Combined

While our borders remain open and almost no one can be deported, even criminal aliens, Americans need to know what is going on in that border country of Mexico.

Newsweek reported that a Mexican congresswoman, who was scheduled to take office on September 1, was kidnapped at gunpoint just a month and a half after she was first elected.

Norma Azucena Rodríguez Zamora, who was elected on July 1 as part of the center-left Party of the Democratic Revolution to represent Veracruz, was driving along a highway in central Hidalgo, the BBC reported.

Two men shot at her vehicle, causing it to flip and injuring an assistant as well as Rodríguez’s driver. The elected congresswoman was then pulled from the vehicle and forced to leave with the gunmen.

Her future doesn’t look good. The cartel victims are usually tortured before they’re killed. The Mayor of Naupan was abducted on the same highway in July and later found shot dead.

Since September 2017, more than 120 politicians and candidates were killed.

NO AREA OF MEXICO IS SAFE

More than 35,000 people in Mexico have gone missing, and over 200,000 have been murdered since 2006. Last year saw a record number of killings, with the country’s interior ministry reporting 29,168 in total—the highest level since the government started keeping records in 1997. It’s not only politicians who are murdered, Newsweek reported. What used to be a beautiful resort city — Cancún — has suffered a record number of killings in a day as drug-trafficking gangs stepped up violence. On April 4 alone, nine people were killed, almost twice the previous record of five in one day, with a total of 14 people being executed in 36 hours. Vacationers have also been slaughtered during robberies or drug situations. The State Department warned against travel to the Mexican states of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, and Tamaulipas, issuing the same “do-not-travel” advisory it gives for war-torn Syria. All other areas of Mexico warn: do not travel, exercise increased caution, or reconsider travel. The U.S. consulate in Playa del Carmen, located about an hour from Cancun, was also briefly shuttered in February after a tourist ferry exploded and injured 24 people. MORE AMERICANS DIE IN MEXICO THAN ALL OTHER FOREIGN COUNTRIES COMBINED According to a February report by Forbes, more Americans were murdered in Mexico than in all other foreign countries put together in 2016. Whereas only 69 Americans were killed around the world in homicides, 75 were reported murdered in Mexico. Tens of millions of Americans plan to visit Mexico each year. Worse than that, our borders are open and drug cartels, people smugglers, and terrorists move freely over our borders. What will it take to make Americans wake up? This is what we are importing into the country. Build the wall, add border agents and security, and send visa overstays home. Do people realize that a lot of these protests against deportation in the U.S. include criminals who have a vested interest?