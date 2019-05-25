More Information on Sen. Feinstein’s Secret Meeting with the Enemy

Senator Diane Feinstein is colluding with the enemy. She met secretly with Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif while our troops are deployed to the region due to threats from the terror nation. This is the woman who had a Chinese spy working for her for 20 years.

Zarif is the brains behind the horrendous nuke deal.

Columnist David Harsanyi called the meeting “completely unprecedented” in a New York Post op-ed.

“Politico reported on the meeting, noting that it was ‘a bit unusual’ for a former chair of the Intelligence Committee and a member of the Senate minority to dine out with the acting foreign minister of an adversary of the United States. And by ‘unusual,’ Politico meant completely unprecedented,” he wrote.

THEN FEINSTEIN LIED

The California lawmaker’s office told the news outlet the dinner was “arranged in consultation with the State Department.”

“The office was in touch with State in advance of the meeting to let them know it was happening and to get an update on U.S.-Iran activity,” Feinstein’s office added.

That wasn’t true it seems.

A State Department official told Politico that they did not ask Feinstein to go to the dinner with Zarif, a sly, American-educated Iranian diplomat who worked on the nuclear deal with John Kerry.

FEINSTEIN THINKS TRUMP IS THE ENEMY AND ZARIF IS REASONABLE

Feinstein calls Zarif “reasonable,” which is completely untrue.

As Charlie Kirk said, Zarif “is responsible for Iran’s funding of terror cells. He oversees the rampant anti-Americanism throughout Iran.”

Democrats are naive and they love anyone who hates Trump.

Politico reached out to the White House to see if they had anything to say about this, and they did not respond to two emails seeking comment.

WHY DOES FEINSTEIN HAVE ZARIF’S CONTACT INFORMATION?

Feinstein has Zarif’s contact information on her phone.

Politico reported last week that Feinstein was seen holding an unlocked phone with Zarif’s contact information open. At the time, her office declined to confirm her communication with the Persian diplomat.

Feinstein appears to be following in John Kerry’s footsteps and working on deals behind the administration’s back.

As an aside, it’s funny how she happens to want the same things Iran wants.

President Trump circumventing Congress to sell more weapons to Saudi Arabia is unacceptable. The Saudi-led war in Yemen is not an emergency, it is a crime against humanity. pic.twitter.com/vkZCiPnv0l — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) May 24, 2019