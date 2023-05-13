More on the “AI Cyborg From Hell” Who Will Head Up Twitter

I watched several of the new Twitter CEO’s interviews on YouTube, and they’re all like the one below. Her best quality is that she’s patronizing. After that, it’s all downhill. Her entire spiel is about manipulating the masses by influencing and nudging them to do the right thing. The right thing for her is diversity, equity, and inclusion. That’s what she indicated in the interview on this link.

Her faux intellectualism as she puts out trite statements is annoying. Marketing and advertising can be dangerous in the hands of World Economic Forum-DEI babes like Linda. They think they have to use their talents to manipulate for good as they define good.

The new Twitter CEO:

The condescending hypnotic voice, the you will not tweet after 3 AM, the you will do what advertisers say, the content moderation, the thought control council…

Why would @elonmusk hire this anti free speech AI cyborg from hell?

Did she kidnap and drug him? https://t.co/GUWq6GsUVJ — AJ Steel Show (@ajsteelshow) May 13, 2023

Last month, during an interview with Elon, Yaccarino tried to convince him to allow advertisers to influence the platform. He disagreed. She even wanted him to reinstate the “influence council” for advertisers to regularly interact with Twitter’s leadership.

Are we talking about influence or manipulation?

Yaccarino worked for NBC for ten years as a marketer. Her entire thread is filled with tweets from NBC, CNN, CNBC, all of fake media, no Fox or Newsmax.

National Pulse writes about her position at the World Economic Forum. “She also lists herself as chairman of the WEF’s Taskforce on Future of Work, sits on its Media, Entertainment and Culture Industry Governors Steering Committee, and is “highly engaged with the Value in Media initiative,” which is aimed at reshaping online discourse.” Read more at The National Pulse.

Elon said she’d work on the business end, and he’d do the rest. Twitter is now known as X-Corp, and he wants to make it the “everything app.” Sounds very globalist.

For discussion. What do you think? Could she possibly support free speech?

Do you think Luke is right, and Elon is wrong? I remember when Elon trusted Yoel Roth with his life.

I hitched my website to the Facebook star because Zuckerberg said he resolutely believed in free speech. History repeats itself. is the voracious WEF agenda swallowing up Twitter?

Elon Musk confirms Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter. She's a WEF Social Justice Warrior seen here in her pink p*ssy hat. RIP Twitter. https://t.co/V5Ks42Nvth pic.twitter.com/MBR3cpQpHQ — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) May 12, 2023

