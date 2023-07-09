More Proof the Arizona Election was Stolen!

by Mark Schwendau

Jay Valentine, who built eBay’s fraud protection engine, reports, “The voter fraud actually happened. The voting machines were connected to the internet, and it was industrial-level fraud that was committed.” He also offers the nuts and bolts of how this was done in detail. He is getting more attention these days as 2024 inches ever closer.

Valentine’s explosive report on changes made to the voter rolls in Arizona right before the deadline and- in some cases, after the deadline, offers some astounding numbers. Some 33,000 zip codes were changed in one Arizona county, then, after the election, changed right back. His research found over 100,000 voter data changes were made after the deadline in Arizona alone.

An article by Jay Valentine in The American Thinker this week, “A Line of Defense Against Mail-in Ballot Fraud,” exposes a concern that must be addressed before the 2024 election!

Some of those concerns addressed by Valentine are:

Ballots are mailed to vacant lots – or in Arizona, street corners.

Ballots are sent to apartment buildings without the unit or APT number.

Ballots were sent to college dorms for students registered there for decades.

Ballots were sent to fraternities with the 105-year-old student.

Ballots sent to churches – which have no bedrooms, thus cannot be someone’s domicile.

Ballots for the person who moved – over a year ago.

Ballots were mailed to hotels and casinos.

Ballots where the address was modified – by the voter commission – like in Arizona – the week those ballots went out – thus missing the recipient.

Ballots were sent to Manchurian restaurants, laundromats, banks, and 7-Elevens – all of which are not valid addresses for voters.

Ballots are sent to UPS and FedEx boxes – sometimes to a dozen people living in that little box.

Ballots were sent to the apartment building – but the address is the clubhouse – which has no bedrooms.

Ballots sent to the 22,000 new voters in a single county entered just days before the election – who were invisible to Arizona Republican candidates in 2022.

Ballots were sent to Mr. Gonzales, Mr. Gonzalez, and Mr. Gonzalles, all at the same address with the same date of birth.

Ballots were sent to the Wisconsin college dorm that has 1,000 registered voters but can house only 250 adults.

Ballots were sent to the 11 adults at the single-family Houston home that is 823 square feet with one bedroom and one bathroom.

Ballots were mailed to people registered at an address in 2020, but the building was not built until 2022.

Ballots are sent to the rehab facility for dozens of people who have claimed it as a residence for years. (Rehab is not a “years” thing.)

In an article by Valentine for American Thinker in November of 2022, he explains “database latency”:

“County election managers changed the zip code of 31,000 voters on September 3. Ballots go out that week. Those 31,000 are undeliverable. Someone collects those valid ballots. On September 15th, those addresses are quietly changed back.

“The National Change of Address Database (NCOA) will not pick up those address changes. They didn’t happen because there is no history.

“The 31,000 citizens were getting their mail just fine — except for ballots. Ballot addresses were driven by the county mail-in ballot database — the one that was changed, then changed back.

“Many states send ballots to everyone; the recipient is none the wiser that they never received a mail-in ballot. They may vote in person. Oops! ‘You already voted!’ Ever heard that?”

Jay Valentine recently appeared virtually with Steve Bannon in his War Room show. We found that interview here:

Jay Valentine is the team leader at Omega4America.com which has developed a software tool that could prevent much of the voter fraud in any future election if it were adopted.

The lefty shills of the MSM and Internet have done a good job of ignoring Valentine’s writings of his opinions of what has happened in past elections and what will happen in 2024. His article on June 14th, Flag Day, and President Trump’s birthday should be read by every Republican!

Perhaps the best way to shut up those who might call Valentine another crazy conspiracy theorist is Hillary Clinton’s warning:

“There are some tech experts of Silicone Valley with whom I have met who say that maybe what they’ll do this next time is to really disrupt the actual election. Shut down the servers that you send results to. Interfere with the operation of voting machines because too many are still linked to the Internet. So we are still very vulnerable,” said Hillary Clinton at the 2018 OZY Fest.

