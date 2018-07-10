Morning Joe Praises Judge Kavanagh, Chuck Todd Says He’s “Very Confirmable”

Despite Democrats’ best efforts, Judge Brett Kavanagh will likely be appointed the next Supreme Court Justice with a few votes to spare. The votes will go the President’s way.

For the first time since the 1920s, the court will lean right. Democrats will attempt to delay the nomination until after the election under the assumption they will take back Congress.

HOW THE COUNT LOOKS

Currently, it looks like there are 48 ‘yes’ votes. They need 50 with Vice President Michael Pence serving as a tiebreaker to bring it to 51, a majority of the 100 senators.

The three red-state Democrat senators up for re-election voted for Neil Gorsuch but they might not vote with the President this time. They did not attend the ceremony last night. These Senators, Joe Donnelly (D-IN), Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), and Joe Manchin (D-WV), are in states that went big for Trump. Sen. Dick Durbin told them to give up their seats to vote against the President, something he would never do himself.

Liberal Republicans Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) are pro-abortion and will make a judgment based on their meetings with the nominee. They are the unknowns. Democrats believe they can pressure them to vote against his appointment. It’s not likely since they have already voted for Judge Kavanagh once before.

John McCain (R-AZ) would probably vote ‘yes’ but he is likely too ill to return to D.C. to vote.

TODD AND SCARBOROUGH KNOW HE WILL LIKELY BE CONFIRMED

After President Trump’s announcement Monday night, NBC host Chuck Todd said that the judge is “very confirmable,” even with a thin Republican majority in the Senate.

“I think this is a pick that is a very confirmable pick,” Todd told his colleagues. “Brett Kavanaugh has already gotten the support once of the two moderate Republican senators, Murkowski and Collins. He’ll likely get it again.”

‘Morning Joe’ praised Justice Kavanagh and urged Democrats to take a more moderate stance on this appointment. This isn’t a far-right judge, Joe Scarborough said.

Democrats won’t listen. They have already decided to protest, riot, and spread hate and disinformation. Schumer is going along with the insanity to please his hard-left base.

Watch: