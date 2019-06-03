Most Anti-Trump Protesters Outside Buckingham Palace Are Tourists

MSM claims there are massive protests outside Buckingham Palace. However, just like the last visit to London by President Trump, most of the protesters are tourists.

“The number of protesters and supporters of President Trump haven’t been enormous outside Buckingham Palace. It has been mainly tourists standing about one deep. A few boos a few claps to welcome him,” BBC 1 special correspondent Lucy Manning reported on Monday.

If you go to any of the trending hashtags on Twitter, like ‘TrumpvisitUK’, you will be treated to the vilest and most dishonest tweets imaginable. Lots of hate aimed at making the President look bad.

The left is using this trip as an opportunity to damage the President and if they have to take the country down with him, they don’t care.

Trump has fans. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt praised the President for his tax cuts and economic successes.

Mayor Sadiq Khan is stoking a lot of the hate as he did last time the President visited in 2018.

President Trump arrives in London for his first state visit with the United Kingdom | @kevincorke pic.twitter.com/v8UrKPO6Tn — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) June 3, 2019

Fox News said there are a lot of pro-Trump protesters, and Fox is now getting trashed for reporting it.

Fox News White House correspondent Kevin Corke: “A lot of those demonstrations [in London] will also include pro-Trump folks out there who, a great many of them feel like he is simply not getting his fair share in the media here.” pic.twitter.com/x7JejlLb50 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 3, 2019

HE’S FAR MORE POPULAR IN THE US THAN THE HATEFUL LEFT WILL TELL YOU

Whisper it quietly but #Trump ‘s metrics are not that bad Approvals just hit 2-year high

Record 62% like approach to employment

59% like handling of economy

71% “economy is strong” Divisive yes but I think he’s got good re-election chance#TrumpUKVisithttps://t.co/B2VI5m3Jse — Matthew Goodwin (@GoodwinMJ) June 3, 2019