Most Popular Name in the Netherlands Could Be Noah or Mohammed

The Dutch are reporting that the name ‘Noah’ was the most popular boy’s name in the Netherlands for the second year in a row. It turns out that wasn’t the case, Zerohedge reported.

A journalist from broadcaster Powned researched and found another name was more popular.

The journalist checked for variations of the name Mohammed and found: Mohammed 221, Mohamed 211, Muhammed 110, Mohammad 51, Muhammad 43 and reached a total of 636. Other forms like Mohamad, Muhamed, Muhammet, Mouhamed, Muhamad and Mahamuud could not be checked for “privacy reasons”.

The author says, it is the second year in a row that Mohammed is the most popular name for baby boys: In 2016 there were 724 baby’s named Mohammed (or one of it’s Arabic alternatives) in the Netherlands.

That’s out of over 170,000 births however. But maybe the point is the Dutch media didn’t seem to report accurately. Why?

The journalist said the same was true in England with Mohammed displacing Oliver.

Another list of popular Dutch names listed Omar as the 32nd most popular, Oussama was 44th, Shabab was the 92nd, but no Mohammed.

In fact, it’s hard to find a Mohammed on any list. It’s a mystery.