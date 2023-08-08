Most Republican Voters Believe the 2020 Election was Fraudulent

by Mark Schwendau

A new CNN/SSRS poll released last Thursday found that 69 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters believe Biden’s win was illegitimate. This increased from earlier this year when that same poll was 63 percent.

The poll released before President Trump’s newest Jack Smith, January 6 third arrest and arraignment showed GOP supporters believe there was widespread fraud. Interestingly, after the January 6 Capitol protest, 54 percent of Republican voters believed there was evidence proving the election had been stolen from Trump.

The number of Republican voters believing Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate is increasing over time. Given the constant drumbeat of the gaslighting mockingbird media of “the big lie,” this figure should have been going down rather than up… if their universal marketing message was being received. Obviously, it is not.

CNN reports: The big reason Trump leads the GOP field: Republicans think he won the 2020 election.

This could prove problematic for Special Prosecutor Jack Smith for many reasons. The top two reasons being freedom of speech and thought are still constitutionally protected in this country.

While the mainstream news media opts to blame former President Trump for what the media has gaslighted as “the big lie,” the fact of the matter is there is plenty of hard evidence that many Americans witnessed in their own homes on television and on the Internet which had nothing to do with Donald Trump.

Other interesting figures from the new poll offered the following:

Among registered voters who cast a ballot for Trump in 2020, 75 percent have doubts the last election was conducted properly.

The poll found 38 percent of all Americans believe the so-called “big lie,” while 61 percent say that Biden legitimately won the 2020 race.

Among the 69 percent of Republican-leaning voters who expressed skepticism about the 2020 election, 39 percent said they believed there was solid evidence proving it was illegitimate.

Another interesting factor in the popularity of former President Donald Trump is those who have spoken out against him have subsequently been booed off of stages in their attempts at public speaking. This is further proof that Trump supporters will not be dissuaded or led to believe the narratives offered by others. Massive crowds have popped up (including in New York City) for each Trump arraignment which the media refuses to show in video or pictures to protect their narrative.

