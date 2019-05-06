Most Voters say socialism is not American but Dems like the policies

A Monmouth University survey released Monday found that 57 percent of American voters don’t think socialism is compatible with American values. Only 10 percent of those polled viewed socialism in a positive light, but they don’t seem to think socialist policies make us socialists.

Twenty-nine percent of voters say it is compatible.

That is the best news.

THE POLL IS ALL OVER THE PLACE BECAUSE THEY DON’T PROPERLY DEFINE SOCIALISM

The pollsters found that 43 percent have a negative view of socialism, and 45 percent said they had a neutral view. That’s concerning because neutral might mean they don’t want to admit they like it.

The poll found some support for policies that have been criticized as socialist.

For instance, 58 percent of respondents either strongly or somewhat support a “universal health care system,” while only 37 percent say they oppose the idea. A majority, 53 percent, say universal health care is not a socialist idea, against 37 percent who say that it is.

THEY AREN’T KEEN ON CAPITALISM

Meanwhile, 39 percent of respondents have a positive view of capitalism, 40 percent are neutral and 17 percent have a negative view.

Seventy-eight percent of the voters who are pro-capitalist and anti-socialist are either Republicans or lean Republican, while 63 percent of those who are neutral toward both systems are either Democrats or lean Democratic.

A CHALLENGE

Basically, Democrats like socialist ideas but they don’t want the party to call them socialist. That’s what Speaker Pelosi wants too.

The Monmouth pollster Patrick Murray told The Hill, “This is going to be a real challenge for left-leaning candidates in the 2020 presidential race. The party base seems to be saying, ‘We like your platform, just don’t use the word socialism to describe it’.”

All of the 2020 Democrat candidates are Socialists. Joe Biden is far-left and promises he is the most Progressive.

No American should have a neutral or positive view. Socialism and Communism are two ends of the same ideology that is responsible for the deaths of about 100 million people. To make it work, you would have to kill millions of Americans. I would be one of them.