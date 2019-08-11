Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee Sends Out Hate-Filled Threats to Half the Country

Mötley Crüe drummer, the motley Tommy Lee, a convicted wife beater, threatened all Trump supporters in a wild rant on Twitter three days ago. It’s clear we are no longer living in a civilized society when half the country is not allowed to have a different opinion from the other half.

His essay conveyed plans for what the New Left (Democrats) will do in a few years to the ‘47%’ of America who voted for President Trump. He literally hates 63 million Americans.

Lee’s essay, posted on Twitter Friday morning, began “You Trumpsters better pray that liberals never gain control of the WH again because we are going to pay you back so f—ing hard for all of this shit.”

What has the President done other than try to advance freedom?

Lee wants to tax churches out of business and throw condoms out of planes at noncoastal Americans. There will be Planned Parenthoods on every corner and Air Force One will be painted pussy hat pink, he promises.

The crazed drummer wants to buy up all the Chik-Fil-As and give them to LGBTQs. The loon is going to melt our guns down into a huge face of Hillary Clinton (He needn’t worry about that happening since by this time there would be a Civil War.)

Motley Lee hates the saintly VP Pence, but devils do.

His language is colorful in the tweet and it is clear he hates, hates, hates the right. But…but…wait…I thought the right are the haters?

Trump supporters deserve to suffer, he believes. It’s the belief of most Democrats today. They will not accept the election results and half the country has no rights, according to them. Elections have consequences except when the right wins.

USA Today called Tommy’s hateful rhetoric — a candid political statement. According to them, it was “scathing,” not hateful, but if a person on the right said it, it would be hateful. That would be followed by threats to destroy the person.

The alarming thing is they will destroy the country, not just out of revenge because Trump won the election, but because their policies are a disaster.

Then you have the other goons from the new left Democrats like Joaquin Castro who puts up Trump donor’s names to get them fired or have their businesses destroyed. After heated backlash, he turned around and claimed he wasn’t doxxing — just lamenting.