Mounting Evidence of a Communist Takeover of America

by Mark Schwendau

A good place to begin to learn about how communism comes to be in previously free nations is to study Saul Alinsky’s 1971 book “Rules for Radicals.” Many see it as a plan to transform a nation from socialism into communism.

Hillary Rodham Clinton, while at Wellesley College, wrote a thesis based on “Rules for Radials.” Matter of fact, the 2015 Will Clark book “Obama, Hillary, Saul Alinsky, and Their Useful Idiots” offers this in its description:

“With the support of Barack Obama and others within our government, they are far advanced in accomplishing that plan. The other assault is from a socialist-communist agenda outlined by Saul Alinsky and is being accomplished through his ‘Rules for Radicals’ program. Barack Obama was once a teacher of the Alinsky principles. In her early years, Hillary Clinton also corresponded with Alinsky and praised his radical programs.”

Below, you’ll find Alinsky’s list of 13 “Rules for Radicals,” offered with his proviso that political activism cannot be a self-serving enterprise: “People cannot be free unless they are willing to sacrifice some of their interests to guarantee the freedom of others. The price of democracy is the ongoing pursuit of the common good by all of the people.”

“Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.” Power is derived from 2 main sources – money and people. “Have-Nots” must build power from flesh and blood.

The inappropriate sexualization of young school children without parental knowledge of consent is a good example of this point. When you control children and change their focus from gaining knowledge to seeking pleasure, you control the future. We are already seeing evidence of this as our youth are more intent on leisure and pleasure than learning to work and going to work.

“Never go outside the expertise of your people.” It results in confusion, fear and retreat. Feeling secure adds to the backbone of anyone.

Presenting understandable falsehoods and propaganda as news that is factual news. When you demonize one political party while refusing to discuss the shortcomings and actual obvious crimes of another, you are controlling the narrative. It is easier for the public to understand and believe that the Trump family got rich by screwing people in real estate deals than the Biden family got rich by selling influence to China. A graph showing the newfound wealth of the Biden regime might better be understood by the public. The Trump family net worth has actually gone down in the last six years.

“Whenever possible, go outside the expertise of the enemy.” Look for ways to increase insecurity, anxiety, and uncertainty.

Own the justice system, and you can avoid prosecution of your own criminal activities while falsely prosecuting your opponents to create a fear factor. The constant attacks on former President Donald Trump and other related conservatives who support him and his ideals is a perfect example of this one.

“Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” If the rule is that every letter gets a reply, send 30,000 letters. You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules.

Writing executive orders and passing laws under the guise of saving the planet when the real objective is to topple the economy and simultaneously create both food and energy shortages is offered here. Bipartisan cooperation occurred the create the Environmental Protection Act (EPA), and now Democrats are taking the goodwill of that act and pushing it to the extreme.

“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions.

Democrats around the nation are now falsely accusing Republicans of being affiliated with groups they are not. This example serves as both bearing false witness and ridicule. There is no connection between groups such as the “1%ers”, Proud Boys, KKK, Oath Keepers, and Nazis. And yet, the Democrats claim there is one.

“A good tactic is one your people enjoy.” They’ll keep doing it without urging and come back to do more. They’re doing their thing, and will even suggest better ones.

Americans enjoy democracy so why not accuse Republicans of being “a threat to your democracy”? This is yet another knowing false claim and misuse of the term “democracy”. The simple right to vote and have more than one choice is a perfect example of democracy in action.

“A tactic that drags on too long becomes a drag.” Don’t become old news.

The Democrats are guilty of not only adopting tactics that drag on too long but are bad talking points to begin with. The most recent examples are “Defund the Police” and “Republican candidates are a threat to our Democracy”. Democrats seemingly think American voters are stupid and unable to think for themselves.

“Keep the pressure on. Never let up.” Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new.

We see this every time the Democrats come up with a talking point, and then it gets played over ad nauseam (CIA Mockingbird style). Whether it be calling Republicans “election deniers” or a “threat to our democracy,” the message then gets picked up and played by politicians, news readers, celebrities, and other talking heads.

“The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.” Imagination and ego can dream up many more consequences than any activist.

A good example of this one came about recently from a supposed historian who was then widely attacked thereafter.

“The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.” It is this unceasing pressure that results in the reactions from the opposition that are essential for the success of the campaign.

One of the many things Americans today are now critical of the Republican Party is it does not do enough to defend itself and its candidates. Trump supporters will donate to Donald Trump before the Republican Party as they do not approve of how little the GOP does to answer to the absurdity of Democrat’s attacks. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Cari Lake is a good example of how Republicans want to see the party defending itself. She gets attacked, calls them out on it publically, and shames them. She then highlights the hypocrisy of their actions in that they do not hold Democrats to the same standards.

“If you push a negative hard enough, it will push through and become a positive.” Violence from the other side can win the public to your side because the public sympathizes with the underdog.

This was exactly what happened after the organized and contrived riots of the “Summer of Love” in 2020 after the death of George Floyd. Both Black Lives Matter, and ANTIFA suffered little setbacks or consequences as they seemingly organized people to riot, loot, burn, rape, and murder others in major cities across the United States.

“The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.” Never let the enemy score points because you’re caught without a solution to the problem.

The alternative to “defund the police” and “cashless bail” is to offer social workers and trusted accused criminals who are poor but will return for court dates.

“Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.

Clearly, President Donald Trump is their target. They have illegally and inappropriately targeted him and his family and all have proven themselves guilty of treason in doing so. The number one way we see this is in this country all are assumed innocent until proven guilty. All are assured due process as a civil right. The January 6 Committee is proof that these people Donald Trump is now publically calling out as communists are guilty of treason with the help of the mainstream “fake” news media.

In these days, we can see all 13 of these tactics being implemented in different aspects of American society. Interestingly and unfortunately, they have been taken to a whole new level, as noted above.

“Former President Trump: ‘We are becoming a COMMUNIST COUNTRY!‘” – The Hill

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published 7 books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

