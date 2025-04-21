I am not mourning Pope Francis, and I am Roman Catholic, attended Catholic schools from age 3 through my first college degree. Death is sad, and for that I am sorry.

Pope Francis politicized the Vatican and should have spent more time on spiritual matters without the far-left slant. He attacked Donald Trump and anyone who disagreed with his communist viewpoint.

When he came in, he only cared about the poor and demonized successful people. Then, the far left won him over to the Great Reset, which is destroying the West.

Pope Francis didn’t think he was a communist, but he was.

The Jesuit leftist was a man, not God, and, except for matters of faith and doctrine, no Catholic has to agree with him.

He called capitalists evil and sinful, but never pulled the faith and doctrine card for which he would be infallible. For that, I am grateful. He took sides against various groups at war and didn’t take a strong stand on established doctrine.

Pope Francis followed the Great Reset doctrine and the most extreme views of climate change. He talked of a global religion, and it seemed like he didn’t much care that the USA was killing the unborn to the moment of birth, and even after.

One of the most unforgivable things he did was to push the invasion of people into the West. He made it into a religion, and many of these people are now destroying the West.

The Pope exiled conservative prelates. He took over the role of the real Pope, Pope Benedict, who was forced out. Pope Benedict was conservative.

I did pray for Pope Francis, and I imagine he believed everything he said. However, he was a communist, and we need Popes who stay out of politics and concentrate on our souls. Hopefully, the Cardinals do a better job at picking a Pope this time around.

May his soul rest in peace, and may he dine with the Lord, but I don’t mourn him.

