Movement to eliminate single-family homes reaches deep blue Virginia, claiming it’s racist

The Daily Caller reported that “Virginia House Del. Ibraheem Samirah introduced a bill that would override local zoning officials to permit multi-family housing in every neighborhood, changing the character of quiet suburbs.”

Local officials would have no control over their own towns and villages as the leftists convert them into urban areas. We know how well the left-wing urban areas have performed with their lavish spending, lax laws, and serious crime issues.

House Delegate Ibraheem Samirah, a Democrat, introduced six housing measures Dec. 19, coinciding with Democrats’ takeover of the state legislature in November.

“Today I introduced six new bills dealing with affordable housing supply and exclusionary zoning practices,” Samirah wrote on Facebook. “The most impactful bill, HB152, would legalize two-unit housing types on any lot zoned for single-family use only.”

Oregon, Minneapolis, Austin, Texas, and Seattle have passed similar laws.

Minneapolis is the first U.S. city to end single-family zoning. The City Council passed Minneapolis 2040, a plan to permit three-family homes in the city’s residential neighborhoods. The goal is to allow high-density buildings. There will also be no parking minimums to encourage high density.

The goal is to make rural areas into urban areas, claiming it will eliminate bastions of racial segregation. It’s really about destroying the vote of rural areas which tend to be more conservative.

Forget the fact that many people of color own single-family homes or would like to. Democrats are control freaks who want to socially engineer everyone’s life.

Leftists also don’t like people owning private property.

They will ruin the suburbs. It’s been a goal for a long time and was one of the goals mentioned in Agenda 21. The excuse at that time was sustainability.

Samirah is an extremist, the second Muslim elected to Congress, making him bulletproof. He has been accused of antisemitism. The representative is only one of many extremist leftists throughout the country. This has been in the works for decades.

