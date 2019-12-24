Movement to Eliminate Single-Family Homes Reaches Deep Blue Virginia

The Daily Caller reported that “Virginia House Del. Ibraheem Samirah introduced a bill that would override local zoning officials to permit multi-family housing in every neighborhood, changing the character of quiet suburbs.”
Local officials would have no control over their own towns and villages as the leftists convert them into urban areas. We know how well the left-wing urban areas have performed with their lavish spending, lax laws, and serious crime issues.
House Delegate Ibraheem Samirah, a Democrat, introduced six housing measures Dec. 19, coinciding with Democrats’ takeover of the state legislature in November.
“Today I introduced six new bills dealing with affordable housing supply and exclusionary zoning practices,” Samirah wrote on Facebook. “The most impactful bill, HB152, would legalize two-unit housing types on any lot zoned for single-family use only.”
Oregon, Minneapolis, Austin, Texas, and Seattle have passed similar laws.
Minneapolis is the first U.S. city to end single-family zoning. The City Council passed Minneapolis 2040, a plan to permit three-family homes in the city’s residential neighborhoods. The goal is to allow high-density buildings. There will also be no parking minimums to encourage high density.
The goal is to make rural areas into urban areas, claiming it will eliminate bastions of racial segregation. It’s really about destroying the vote of rural areas which tend to be more conservative.
Forget the fact that many people of color own single-family homes or would like to. Democrats are control freaks who want to socially engineer everyone’s life.
Leftists also don’t like people owning private property.
They will ruin the suburbs. It’s been a goal for a long time and was one of the goals mentioned in Agenda 21. The excuse at that time was sustainability.
Samirah is an extremist, the second Muslim elected to Congress, making him bulletproof. He has been accused of antisemitism. The representative is only one of many extremist leftists throughout the country. This has been in the works for decades.
The neighborhoods will likely regret this in the future. When I moved into this rural subdivision there were a few duplex homes. At that time all was well and good. Then people who didn’t care much about anything started moving in. The worst case is the junk dealer with pickup loads of junk in his driveway, which is the first house from the highway. It’s been downhill from there. Now there’s so many damn cars parked on the street you can barely get through. To top it all off my neighbor parks their pickups on the grass in front. The city sent letters out but nothing is done. Recently they built a new development between us and the highway with homes around half a million. That’s probably the ONLY reason our property values haven’t plummeted. If I move it will far from ANY rental property or Duplexes.
Urban areas are the root of all of society’s ills. Put too many rats in a box and they will start eating each other. The same type of behavior manifests among humans living in densely populated cities.
This unnatural “socialization” is toxic. It will inevitably lead to more crime and other forms of anti-social behavior. Those Urban centers also lend themselves to tighter government control of the population. Why build concentration camps when throwing up a few roadblocks and shutting off food and water deliveries will suffice?