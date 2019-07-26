Moxie! 3 Illegal Alien ‘Dads’ Sue USA for Millions Over Separation

Three illegal alien dads allege that the separation from their children at the U.S. border caused lasting harm for the families, according to a news release from the Southern Poverty Law Center and the law firm of Covington & Burlington.

The two organizations are very far-far-left, open borders proponents. SPLC is a corrupt hate group.

The news release “describes in agonizing detail the experiences of the fathers and children: their forcible separation, their suffering in custody for months, the deportation of the fathers without their children, and the ongoing fallout the families are enduring.” 

“Thousands of children, parents and entire families will suffer the rest of their lives as a result of this administration’s intentionally cruel family separations,” Michelle Lapointe, SPLC senior supervising attorney, said.

“The government separated families with a full understanding of the extent of the unspeakable impact this would have on the victims, including vulnerable children. This administration did so not in spite of the harm it would cause, but because of it, and now the government must be held accountable. This is particularly important as we continue to receive reports of unjustified and illegal separations of families at the border, well after the practice supposedly ended.”

The parents were allegedly deported without their children [as the law requires] and they claim everyone is suffering still. Apparently, when Barack Obama did it, no one suffered.

The bottom line is the parents are responsible for endangering their children by taking them on a long dangerous journey with hardened criminals. Their victims — the US taxpayer — aren’t liable.

