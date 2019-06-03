Mr. .02% Seth Moulton calls Trump, Georgia & the country racist

Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts congressman running for president, pandered to African Americans in his recent town hall. He claimed if the country wasn’t racist, the 2018 gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams would be Georgia’s governor. Then he called for a Voting Rights Act.

“We have a problem with racism in America today. If this country wasn’t racist, Stacey Abrams would be governor,” Moulton said during a CNN town hall. “Because people of color are being systemically denied the most basic right in a democracy, which is the right to vote. That’s why we need a new Voting Rights Act in America.”

Abrams lost to Republican Brian Kemp by about 54,000 votes because she is a socialist, not because she is black. The woman is funded by Socialists and her platform is Socialist. In addition, she famously wrote an anti-white manifesto calling for a revolution against whites.

She is racist.

Moulton’s Votings Rights Act would include automatic voter registration, abolishing the electoral college, ending gerrymandering, and giving statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

It’s clearly an effort to give Democrats of the far-left their permanent electoral majority which they will soon have anyway.

Moulton said racism in America has been emboldened because he believes President Trump is a racist. In fact, Moulton is a race baiter and a racist USA hater. He wants to win by damaging the image of the United States and its people. He’s just another nasty man.