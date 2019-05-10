As long as you don’t call them spies, it’s perfectly reasonable to plant spies in an opponent’s election campaign. At least that’s what James Comey seems to think.

Comey sent in actual spies, Stefan Halper, Azra Turk, and possibly Joseph Mifsud.

He also claims Hillary didn’t commit a crime.

Okay, so let’s see how this fleshes out. Obstruction is asking the White House Counsel to fire the special prosecutor, even though it is his right to do and another would have been appointed in his place. The probe began with no apparent crime. Mueller didn’t get fired. But wiping out 33,000 emails with Bleach Bit and smashing smartphones and hard drives is just “very sloppy.”

There was no collusion and no evident crime, Mueller, who hired angry Democrats and Hillary supporters to probe Donald Trump, knew at least by December 2017 that there was no collusion, but wouldn’t let Trump off the hook.

Sure, no problem then.

Comey is still pretending the unverified dossier could be true and Trump could be a Russian spy.

Comey is still pretending the unverified dossier could be true and Trump could be a Russian spy.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the same thing Comey said — there was no spying on the Trump campaign, just some surveillance during an investigation. The FBI doesn't spy. Good to know. Good to know what liars they are.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the same thing Comey said — there was no spying on the Trump campaign, just some surveillance during an investigation. The FBI doesn’t spy. Good to know. Good to know what liars they are.

THE EVIDENCE POINTS TO A PROBE BASED ON A FABRICATED STORY

People need to read Andy McCarthy’s article at National Review Online. His brilliant analysis of the wording used by Mueller report exposes the truth and corruption.

McCarthy Makes the Following Points

Their case against Papadopoulos which allegedly launched Crossfire Hurricane was based on the State Department and an Australian diplomat who grossly exaggerated Papadopoulos’s claims — which were probably false anyway.

The great minds at the FBI decided Trump knew about the emails and Putin released them in a manner that would be most helpful to Trump’s campaign.

George Papadopoulos never knew anything about any emails and he never told anyone about any emails, until he was interviewed by the FBI and since there is no record of the interview, we don’t know if it was true then either.

George is a perjurer and a bloviator. He bloviated to Australian diplomat Downer and Downer suddenly thought it was important months later. Papadopoulos misled everyone about his connections to Russia. And that was all the evidence the FBI had.

There is NO evidence George Papadopoulos knew anything about any emails or was told anything about emails by Joseph Mifsud, who played the role of a Russian spy. Mifsud told George Russia had “dirt” on Hillary and that’s what Papadopoulos repeated up until the FBI entrapment interview.

Mifsud was a spy for the West if he was a spy.

The FBI used Papadopoulos as the alleged impetus for the probe to cover up the significant role the fake dossier played.

MIFSUD WAS A SPY FOR THE WEST

Mueller wanted everyone to think Mifsud was a Russian spy, but as McCarthy points out, he doesn’t say he’s a Russian spy.

Mueller, carefully parsing his words, stated that Papadopoulos “had reason to believe Mifsud was a Russian agent.” In other words, he wasn’t really a Russian spy but George thought he was and that was good enough for them — a thought crime. If Mifsud was a Russian agent, that is how Mueller would have phrased it.

Mifsud was interviewed by the FBI on February 10, 2017, a couple of weeks after the bureau started interviewing Papadopoulos. He denied that he ever told George about Clinton emails or that he knew anything about Clinton emails.

Mifsud was never charged with lying. McCarthy contends it was because he wasn’t lying.

There was no reason to believe Mifsud knew anything about the Russian operation and prior to being interviewed by the FBI, George never told anyone anything about Clinton emails.

After George was interviewed by the FBI, he claimed that Mifsud said the Russians had “thousands” of “emails of Clinton.” There is no evidence that he said that or where the idea came from. What we do know is Mueller didn’t charge Mifsud for lying.

There is no evidence George ever told Downer about emails. Downer appears to have drawn an inference, but he never heard it from George.

THE STATE DEPARTMENT AND AN AUSTRALIAN DIPLOMAT GROSSLY EXAGGERATED

The State Department and an Australian diplomat grossly exaggerated Papadopoulos’s claims — which were probably false anyway.

Both the State Department and the FBI distorted what Papadopoulos “suggested.”

For example, Mueller carefully describes not what Papadopoulos said to Downer, but what Downer understood Papadopoulos had “suggested,” namely that the Trump Campaign had received indications from the Russian government that it could assist the Campaign through the anonymous release of information that would be damaging to Hillary Clinton.

It’s all foofoo dust. The exaggeration of Papadopoulos’s role in the investigation is probably to “obscure reliance on the Steele dossier.”

THE REASON THEY EXAGGERATED PAPADOPOULOS’S ROLE

McCarthy believes, “The State Department’s report to the FBI claiming that Papadopoulos had “suggested” these things to Downer was manufactured to portray a false connection between (a) what Papadopoulos told Downer and (b) the hacking and publication of the DNC emails. That false connection then became the rationale for formally opening the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation — paper cover for an investigation of the Trump campaign that was already underway.”

But read the article — there’s lots of evidence for his conclusions.