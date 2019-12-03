MS-13 go clean-cut & El Mencho is sending your new neighbors

Transnational gangs are running loose in the United States and if we don’t do something soon, we will look like Mexico which is now controlled by these cartels. Eighty percent of Mexico is controlled to some degree by gangs.

Here is some information you might not know.

MS-13 gang members are now trying to escape detection by ditching the tattoos and adopting a clean-cut look. They’re regular choir boys.

The Washington Examiner said it had interviewed federal and local law enforcement officials about the evolution of the gang.

“The idea they have tattoos from feet to head, that’s not happening anymore,” a senior official at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was quoted as saying.

The “new norm,” the ICE official said, is an MS-13 member who is “clean-cut, well-spoken, and [has] zero ink on his body.”

“Every time you make a rank, you get beaten for 13 seconds,” the official said. That’s instead of tattoos.

“Their number one crime for money is narcotics,” one ICE official told The Examiner. In Northern Virginia, the report said, human trafficking and forced labor have become profitable lines of gang operations.

MS-13 has left a trail of violence across America.

Then there is “El Mencho,” an evil drug lord whose gang is spreading throughout the United States.

Rubén “Nemesio” Oseguera Cervantes is the leader of Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, better known as CJNG. With a $10 million reward on his head, he’s on the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Most Wanted list.

El Mencho’s powerful international syndicate is flooding the U.S. with thousands of kilos of methamphetamines, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl every year — despite being targeted repeatedly by undercover stings, busts, and lengthy investigations.

The Unending Stream of Narcotics

The unending stream of narcotics has contributed to America’s unprecedented addiction crisis, devastating families and killing more than 300,000 people since 2013.

A nine-month Courier-Journal investigation reveals how CJNG’s reach has spread across the U.S. in the past five years, overwhelming cities and small towns with massive amounts of drugs to meet the insatiable demand of Americans for drugs.

The investigation documented CJNG operations in at least 35 states and Puerto Rico, a sticky web that has snared struggling business owners, thousands of drug users and Mexican immigrants terrified to challenge cartel orders.

It’s growing at tremendous speed.

The billion-dollar organization has a large, disciplined army, control of extensive drug routes throughout the U.S., sophisticated money-laundering techniques and an elaborate digital terror campaign, federal agents say.

Savagery Is Coming for Us

Its extreme savagery in Mexico includes beheadings, public hangings, acid baths, even cannibalism. The cartel circulates these images on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter to spread fear.

“They’re killing the next generation, and one of them was my son,” said Brenda Cooley of Louisville, whose son Adam died of a fentanyl overdose in March 2017 on the eve of entering a rehab facility.

This gang is everywhere in the United States, from the ‘beaches of Mississippi and South Carolina, California’s coastline, the mountains of Virginia, small farming towns in Iowa and Nebraska, and across the Bluegrass State, including in Louisville, Lexington, and Paducah.

Immigrants are particularly vulnerable. If they don’t cooperate, they will suffer the worst consequences.

They kidnap children, boys, as young as 12, and train them to be assassins. The Courier-Journal has more information, but you get the picture.

Former DEA Chief of Special Ops, Derek Maltz offered this analysis:

Even though I have fully supported the Mexican cartel terrorist designation for well over a year, I wanted to be really clear on my position.

“A designation without focus, precision, direction, accountability on sharing, cooperation and synchronization of effort will make the problems much worse”

The AGENCIES MUST UNITE and stop building redundant capabilities. Leverage existing and powerful tools but most importantly use the expertise of so many great patriots working in the different agencies.

Dysfunctional

I have worked in the beltway a long time and know-how dysfunctional it can be when the DOD, IC, State, and the LEAs all go in separate directions based on a “new popular thing” like “ designating the cartels”. I watched this happen with the transnational crime strategy, the gang strategy and organized crime strategies to name a few.

The agencies need close leadership and clear direction otherwise it’s a free-for-all and they all try to get the attention and be in charge! The lead agency nonsense has to end. The threats are way too complex for any one agency to be so arrogant to think they can be “in charge”

I think the leaders of DOD, DHS, DOJ, State, and IC must be aligned on a tight operational implementation plan with good oversight to protect the prosecutions of critical targets.

The vital job of a leader is to ELIMINATE CONFUSION, not create it. If the President ultimately approves the designation, the administration must have a concise operational implementation plan otherwise pure chaos will occur.

Just announcing the designation isn’t good enough and could work in reverse if not carefully executed.

Beltway leaders must engage. This complex stuff doesn’t happen on its own.

If anyone thinks what has been done in the past has been good enough, just look at all the death and destruction.”

Mr. Maltz sent us this graph of the capabilities to handle the situation. He said, “Sadly I made this visual my last week on the job since this is how I saw things going. Well, now five years later it’s worse.”

It’s growing worse because of the lack of leadership and antiquated laws. Hands-off leadership won’t work with these complex and evolving threats, Mr. Maltz believes.