MS-13, Illegals No Doubt, Stab 16 Year Old 100 Times, Burn His Body

A 16-year old was brutally murdered in Prince Georges County, Maryland. His body was found in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Jacson Chicas, of Falls Church, was killed inside a home in Landover Hills. He was stabbed 100 times and his body burned.

Jacson fled the gangs in El Salvador, only to be killed by MS-13 here.

Chicas’ mother, who did not want to be identified, told News4 in Spanish that her son was forced to join the MS-13 gang in El Salvador and that’s why their family fled the country.

But Chicas was unable to escape the gang’s grip in America.

She said Chicas was trying to leave MS-13 and he had started living at a house in Prince George’s County to spare his parents and siblings from danger.

Chicas’ mother said when gang members accused him of talking to police they threatened to kill his family and he told them to kill himself instead.

Police announced that four men and a teenager were arrested and charged in connection to Chicas’ murder.

The five suspects, MS-13 of Fairfax, Virginia are [think about that — MS-13 of Fairfax:

Jose Ordonez-Zometa, 29, of Landover Hills, MD

Jonathan Castillo-Rivera, 20, of Annandale

Christian Martinez-Ramirez, 16, of Falls Church

Kevin Rodriguez-Flores, 18, no fixed address

Jose Hernandez-Garcia, 25, no fixed address

The police have not addressed their immigration status but almost every MS-13 is here illegally. This is what open borders has done for the USA. We too can be a third world hellhole.

Thank a Democrat! They deserve the most credit because Democrats and their judges have mandated open borders.

While we’re at it, authorities seized 30,000 fentanyl pills in a drug bust from Mexico.

Thank a Democrat, thank the media, and the losers in Congress.