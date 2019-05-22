MS-13 suspected killers freed by sanctuary city to kill again

Police in a sanctuary city released two teenaged members of the MS-13 gang. This was despite the fact that the two illegal aliens became suspects in a violent crime.

The boys, Josue Rafael Fuentes-Ponce, 16, and Joel Ernesto Escobar, 17 — both Salvadoran nationals — were in the United States illegally. They should have been deported upon release.

They were picked up for a crime on May 11, 2018 by Prince George’s County Police Department. The boy were accused of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, participation in gang activity, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted robbery, and other related charges.

ICE officers lodged a detainer with PGCDC (Prince George County Department of Corrections), however, both were released on an unknown date and time without notification to ICE.

As it turns out, they were released to a state-run youth detention center and were freed from there.

The two gangsters committed another robbery on April 17 and, along with 14-year-old Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi of Lothian, murdered another 14-year-old girl by beating and stabbing her with a machete. They were afraid Ariana Funes-Diaz would go to police about the robbery she helped commit after she expressed regrets.

“As law enforcement officers, we must continue to serve and protect the American public and act in the interest of public safety first,” said Baltimore Field Office Director Diane Witte. “These individuals had demonstrated violent criminal behavior before, and because they were released in spite of the lawful detainer, they were afforded an opportunity to take a life.”

According to authorities, ICE officers have again lodged detainers with Prince George’s County Police and will again seek to take custody of these public safety threats pending the outcome of their criminal proceedings.

Fuentes initially arrived in the U.S. on Dec. 23, 2015, as part of a family unit in Texas. They were ultimately paroled into the U.S. pending the outcome of the immigration case.

On Mar. 16, 2017, an immigration judge ordered Fuentes removed in absentia. Yet he remained in the sanctuary city.

That’s familiar, isn’t it?

Escobar was found by immigration officials to be an unlawfully present unaccompanied juvenile on Aug. 23, 2016, near McAllen, Texas. Escobar was transferred to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement. He was later released to a family member in the D.C. area.

Prince George’s County Department of Corrections issued a statement on the prior release of the suspects, stating:

On May 11, 2018, the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections took custody of Joel Ernesto Escobar and Josue Fuentes-Ponce on attempted murder and attempted robbery charges.

Four days later on May 15, 2018, a court order resulted in both individuals being transferred to the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center, which is a state facility. Neither of these individuals were released to the public from the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

They remained detained in the juvenile facility until the disposition of their cases earlier this year. The Department of Corrections follows policy to inform the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency whenever individuals with detainers are released from its custody. Because the aforementioned individuals were no longer in the Department of Corrections custody, no notification was provided to ICE.

Why didn’t they inform ICE of the transfer to the Youth Detention Center? Why didn’t the state notify ICE? They were MS-13 murderers and were allowed to remain to rob and kill again.

Sanctuary city excuses are always the same. They are guilty of crimes committed by the people they free. But they don’t a conscience.

Sanctuary cities simply won’t cooperate and they always have an excuse.

All three killers are charged with first-degree murder, and police are attempting to identify a fourth suspect.