MSM Attempts to Drive a Wedge Between Donald Trump & Rick Perry

The corrupt MSM is now reporting that President Trump is blaming the Ukraine phone call on his Interior Secretary, Rick Perry. It seems like a mischaracterization from their own reporting. It’s obvious they and now some rogue Republicans are trying to drive a wedge between the President and his Secretary.

POLITICO CAME FIRST WITH PERRY’S NAME

According to Politico, Energy Secretary Rick Perry urged Ukraine’s president to root out corruption and pushed the new government for changes at its state-run oil and gas company, people familiar with his work said Friday — indications that he was more deeply involved than previously known in President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure officials in Kiev [Kyiv].

Politico reported that Energy Secretary Rick Perry urged Ukraine’s president to root out corruption and pushed the new government for changes at its state-run oil and gas company, the usual anonymous sources said.

The people said Perry played an active role in the Trump administration’s efforts to shape decisions by the newly elected government of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

AXIOS QUOTES TRAITOROUS REPUBLICANS?

Axios has a more explosive report stating President Trump told House Republicans that he made his phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the urging of Energy Secretary Rick Perry — a call Trump claimed he didn’t even want to make.

Trump made these comments during a conference call with House members on Friday, according to three sources on the call, Axos said.

Allegedly, the President said, “Not a lot of people know this but, I didn’t even want to make the call. The only reason I made the call was that Rick asked me to. Something about an LNG [liquefied natural gas] plant,” one source said, recalling the president’s comments. Two other sources confirmed the first source’s recollection.

How do we know this is true???

According to the far-left Axios, The president’s remarks suggest he may be seeking to distance himself from responsibility or recast the pretext for the call. White House officials did not respond to requests for comment.

How do they know that? That’s not reporting, that’s editorializing.

They added that the released, cherry-picked text messages indicate Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was a primary advocate for arranging the call. So?

Trump said the only reason he made the call was that Perry asked him to, Axios reported, citing one person it didn’t identify.

Okay, this is an anonymous person quoting the President.

BLOOMBERG PRETENDS GUESSING IS REPORTING

Bloomberg said spokesperson Shaylan Hynes reported Perry did encourage Trump to speak to the new president of Ukraine — “to discuss matters related to their energy security and economic development,” Perry spokeswoman says. But Perry wasn’t on Trump’s call Zelensky and didn’t ask him to mention Bidens.

Trump didn’t say anything about the Bidens in the Axios report so why is this even mentioned?

“Secretary Perry absolutely supported and encouraged the president to speak to the new President of Ukraine to discuss matters related to their energy security and economic development,” spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes said Saturday after the Axios website reported on comments it said the president made about Perry and the origins of the call.

Hynes said on Friday that Perry “Perry Wasn’t on Call Between Trump and Zelenskiy. So?

Then they bring up the fact that Perry has been thinking of leaving the position, something he was considering for some time, unrelated to these events.

Perry told confidants in recent days that he plans to resign from the Trump administration by the end of the year, according to two people familiar with the matter.

His plan to depart comes amid scrutiny of his role in the White House’s interactions with Zelenskiy, although he had been planning his departure from the agency well before the issue became the subject of an impeachment query by House Democrats.

So why is Bloomberg suggesting he’s leaving because of the Axios report???

PERRY DIDN’T MENTION THE BIDENS AND IT DOESN’T SEEM LIKE TRUMP SAID HE DID

In an exclusive interview on Friday with the Christian Broadcasting Network, Perry said that there were discussions about getting Ukraine to “clean up corruption” so that U.S. companies would have confidence in investing in the country.

“I never heard, and I talked to the president about this,” he said. “I had a conversation with, a phone call, with [Trump personal attorney] Rudy Guiliani about it. I’ve talked to the previous ambassador. I’ve talked to the current ambassador.”

“I’ve talked to Kurt Volker, Gordan Sondland, the EU ambassador,” Perry continued. “Every name that you have seen out in the media, and not once, not once as God is my witness, not once was a Biden name — not the former vice president, not his son — ever mentioned.

“Corruption was talked about in the country but it was always a relatively vague term of, you know, the oligarchs and this and that and what have you.”

It sounds like Rudy Giuliani conveyed that message to the President. As for the Biden issue, Axios’ sources did not say the President indicated Perry told him to mention the Bidens.