MSM, Dems, some on right blow when Trump uses trigger word ‘lynching’

By
S.Noble
-
0

President Trump used the banned word ‘lynching’ to describe what he is subjected to every day and all Hell has broken loose. The PC Democrats will only allow the word to be used to describe Blacks who were lynched many decades ago.

The Democrats, the Media, the right-wing weaklings, and their trigger words, which we are told we can’t use, make me sick. President Trump referred to an impeachment “lynching” and the ridiculous media is making it into another scandal. It’s allegedly racist to use the word. That takes quite a reach.

The President doesn’t abide by politically correct rules and the word aptly describes what the left is doing to him.

IT’S METAPHORICAL LYNCHING, YOU DOPES

He means lynching metaphorically to describe how he has been deprived of due process, the presumption of innocence, the right to face his accusers, and the right to defend himself.

The White House spokesman Hogan Gidley had to come out and say that Trump didn’t mean to compare his experience with the “darkest moments” in U.S. history. He shouldn’t have had to say that. It’s obvious. These people are absurd and they can’t ban words. It’s like burning books.

THE SCREAMING MIMS CAME OUT

It brought out his irrational opponents. Everything brings them out.

SENATOR GRAHAM STANDS BY THE PRESIDENT

The Hill reported that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday said President Trump is absolutely right to call the House impeachment process a “lynching.”

“This is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American,” Graham said to reporters.

“I’ve never seen a situation in my lifetime as a lawyer where somebody is accused of a major misconduct who cannot confront the accuser, call witnesses on her behalf and have the discussion in the light of day so the public can judge,” he said.

Graham backed up the president, saying, “I think that’s pretty well accurate.”

“I think lynching is being seen as somebody taking the law in their own hands and out to get somebody for no good reason,” he said.

About African Americans, Graham stood his ground.

“Yes, African Americans have [been] lynched. Other people have been lynched throughout history. What does lynching mean? That a mob grabs you, they don’t give you a chance to defend yourself, they don’t tell you what happened to you, they just destroy you. That’s exactly what’s happening in the United States House of Representatives right now,” he said.

“In every sense, this is a mob taking over the rule of law. This is fundamentally un-American and until it changes, I will fight back as hard as I can,” he said of House Democrats.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...