MSM, Dems, some on right blow when Trump uses trigger word ‘lynching’

President Trump used the banned word ‘lynching’ to describe what he is subjected to every day and all Hell has broken loose. The PC Democrats will only allow the word to be used to describe Blacks who were lynched many decades ago.

The Democrats, the Media, the right-wing weaklings, and their trigger words, which we are told we can’t use, make me sick. President Trump referred to an impeachment “lynching” and the ridiculous media is making it into another scandal. It’s allegedly racist to use the word. That takes quite a reach.

The President doesn’t abide by politically correct rules and the word aptly describes what the left is doing to him.

IT’S METAPHORICAL LYNCHING, YOU DOPES

He means lynching metaphorically to describe how he has been deprived of due process, the presumption of innocence, the right to face his accusers, and the right to defend himself.

The White House spokesman Hogan Gidley had to come out and say that Trump didn’t mean to compare his experience with the “darkest moments” in U.S. history. He shouldn’t have had to say that. It’s obvious. These people are absurd and they can’t ban words. It’s like burning books.

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

THE SCREAMING MIMS CAME OUT

It brought out his irrational opponents. Everything brings them out.

No sir! No, @realdonaldtrump: this is NOT a lynching, and shame on you for invoking such a horrific act that was used as a weapon to terrorize and murder African Americans. If you want to know what lynching actually looks like, go to @eji_org in Montgomery, Alabama https://t.co/hqlYI0MyaQ — Doug Jones (@DougJones) October 22, 2019

A lynching?!!!

Yes indeed. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here. The voters certainly will. https://t.co/LvxIjaacxf — Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) October 22, 2019

“Trump said #lynching! How dare he invoke such a dark time in history!!!” – Progressives who have called Trump “literally Hitler,” his supporters “literally nazis,” and ICE facilities “literally concentration camps” for years. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 22, 2019

Impeachment in the House is an indictment, not a trial. The Senate conducts the trial. President Trump constantly demands special treatment that is not afforded other Americans. And to liken the constitutional impeachment process to a “lynching” is reprehensible and shameful. https://t.co/P2nmaXiSiZ — Justin Amash (@justinamash) October 22, 2019

Comparing impeachment to a #lynching is one of the most despicable and disgusting things to come out of this president’s mouth and that’s really saying something. Anyone who tries to defend this remark is just as reprehensible.https://t.co/ye8GFBFON8 — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) October 22, 2019

Former RNC chair Michael Steele blasts Trump and Graham for “lynching” remarks https://t.co/C0jz2wNRRi pic.twitter.com/Te5az94RnL — The Hill (@thehill) October 22, 2019

JUST IN: GOP Senator Susan Collins says Trump should retract his comments comparing impeachment inquiry to “lynching” https://t.co/Nb8o7z1w7x pic.twitter.com/dugkyXRzO3 — The Hill (@thehill) October 22, 2019

Rep. Bobby Rush: "You think this impeachment is a LYNCHING? What the hell is wrong with you? Do you know how many people who look like me have been lynched, since the inception of this country, by people who look like you. Delete this tweet."https://t.co/VvR8ySLcel — Axios (@axios) October 22, 2019

SENATOR GRAHAM STANDS BY THE PRESIDENT

The Hill reported that Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday said President Trump is absolutely right to call the House impeachment process a “lynching.”

“This is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American,” Graham said to reporters.

“I’ve never seen a situation in my lifetime as a lawyer where somebody is accused of a major misconduct who cannot confront the accuser, call witnesses on her behalf and have the discussion in the light of day so the public can judge,” he said.

Graham backed up the president, saying, “I think that’s pretty well accurate.”

“I think lynching is being seen as somebody taking the law in their own hands and out to get somebody for no good reason,” he said.

About African Americans, Graham stood his ground.

“Yes, African Americans have [been] lynched. Other people have been lynched throughout history. What does lynching mean? That a mob grabs you, they don’t give you a chance to defend yourself, they don’t tell you what happened to you, they just destroy you. That’s exactly what’s happening in the United States House of Representatives right now,” he said.

“In every sense, this is a mob taking over the rule of law. This is fundamentally un-American and until it changes, I will fight back as hard as I can,” he said of House Democrats.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: “This is a sham. This is a joke. I’m going to let the whole world know that if we were doing this to a Democratic president, you would be all over me right now… This is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American.” https://t.co/XLB6He9AAU pic.twitter.com/g4i0jVg48X — The Hill (@thehill) October 22, 2019

Senator Lindsay Graham on Donald Trump’s tweet comparing impeachment process to #lynching “Yes, this is a lynching and in every sense this is un-American” pic.twitter.com/yedjHLsC0I — Sonia Dridi (@Sonia_Dridi) October 22, 2019

⁦@LindseyGrahamSC⁩ on #lynching “African-Americans were lynched, other people have been lynched throughout History (…) that’s exactly what’s going on in the US House of Representatives right now”. pic.twitter.com/tYiHF4EnBi — Sonia Dridi (@Sonia_Dridi) October 22, 2019