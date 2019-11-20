MSM falsely reported Admin had 100K children in detention illegally

On Monday, the AFP news agency broke a huge story, claiming that Trump was holding 100,000 migrant children in detention. The only problem is it was in 2015 when Barack Obama was President. They had to withdraw the entire story. That’s a major error.

Suddenly, these people in the media care about children in detention. They didn’t in 2015. That’s when Barack Obama kept children in cages.

Instead of retracting the story, why didn’t they leave it up with the proper date and President?

The story claimed that the country has the world’s highest rates of detained children. The outlets reported that there are currently more than 100,000 children in immigration-related custody, which violates international law, Daily Caller reports.

AFP is withdrawing this story. The author of the report has clarified that his figures do not represent the number of children currently in migration-related US detention, but the total number of children in migration-related US detention in 2015. We will delete the story. https://t.co/p30UjEWl7u — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 19, 2019

Yesterday, it was widely reported that the U.S. is holding over 100,000 children in migration-related detention. Reuters says the story is being withdrawn because the figures are from 2015. pic.twitter.com/LpDTLJlTqk — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) November 19, 2019

According to Daily Caller, NPR and Aljazeera also jumped on this report from the United Nations, writing Monday that the country has the world’s highest rates of detained children. They have not withdrawn the story yet.

The figures came from one Manfred Nowak, a human rights lawyer at the U.N.

The Associated Press did write a substitute story where it highlighted the figure that was incorrectly cited by Nowak.

“But on Tuesday, he [Nowak] told The AP that figure was drawn from a U.N. refugee agency report citing data from 2015, the latest figure his team could find,” the new AP article reads. “That was before U.S. President Donald Trump, whose policies on migration have drawn criticism, was elected.”

Instead of saying “before U.S. President Donald Trump,” why didn’t they say “when U.S. President Barack Obama was in office?”