MSM Ignores One of the Biggest Stories of the Week

The FISA court was established by law in 1978 in such a way that it leans heavily towards accepting whatever the intelligence agencies put on the forms. It was introduced by far-left, then-Sen. Ted Kennedy and far-left President Jimmy Carter.

It is a secret court and the target(s) have no constitutional rights or recourse.

Yesterday, FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer sent a blistering letter to the FBI, ordering them to change their application process immediately and advise the judges how they will ensure that the information provided on the applications reflects the information processed by the FBI. They have until January 10th to respond or explain why they haven’t. She wants it in sworn depositions.

Judge Collyer noted that they misled the FISC (FISA Court). She detailed the “seriousness” of what they’ve done based on revelations from the FISA report by Inspector General Mike Horowitz.

The FISA abuse report revealed lie after lie by the FBI. It also called out Jim Comey and Adam Schiff for repeatedly lying. It showed the Jerrold Nadler is a liar.

This is a huge story but the media is ignoring it.

ABC, CBS, NBC devoted no time to the FISA judge story while spending time on impeachment, 3 min 40 sec, 6 min 50 sec, and 3 min 22 sec respectively. While impeachment — this partisan impeachment with no crime — is a big story, so is a FISA judge calling out the FBI.

According to ABC News in March 2017:

More than a thousand applications for electronic surveillance, all signed by the attorney general, are submitted each year, and the vast majority are approved. From 2009 to 2015, for example, more than 10,700 applications for electronic surveillance were submitted, and only one was denied in its entirety, according to annual reports sent to Congress. Another one was denied in part, and 17 were withdrawn by the government.

One of the infinitesimally-few applications that was turned down was the one submitted by the FBI in August 2016 under the Obama administration.

That should trouble people.

Since they obviously rubber stamp these warrants, it’s clear they tried to get the warrant on Carter Page with no evidence and thought they would get it.

The FBI then got the warrant months later by lying. They put a fake dossier, one they knew was unverifiable, with the warrant and called it “central and essential.” They then lied to Americans and told them it played a tiny part in the application.

Only two applications were denied out of 10,700 from 2009 through 2015. The fact that the Obama Administration’s application was denied by the FISA Court is very troubling.

Furthermore, the FBI, the Obama administration, and the media vilified the President for saying Democrats wiretapped him.

He wasn’t far off. They tried.

At the same time, if you’ll remember, a group of Hillary-supporting professors claimed Trump Tower was communicating with Russians based on pings. That was false.

This clip comes from the same ABC News article: