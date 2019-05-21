MSM ignores or distorts anti-Omar rally in New York City

You probably didn’t hear about the very large protest in New York City. Large numbers rallied against Rep. Ilhan Omar’s anti-semitism and anti-Americanism, demanding her ouster from the Foreign Relations Committee. Omar is the ungrateful refugee to the United States who became a U.S. congresswoman.

Unfortunately, we had to go to a Russian outlet to get any accurate news. And to all the crazy leftist Democrats out there, no one at the rally was a Russian operative and we aren’t either.

The Getty Images on the Internet over-emphasize the small group of anti-Israel, pro-Omar Jews, making it seem as if they were the bulk of the protesters.

Notice in the first photo how you can see the anti-Omar protesters on the other side of the street Now look at the photos that are available to choose from, they only tell 1-side of the story pic.twitter.com/dSmcXOWZxt — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 21, 2019

If you google or bing, ‘anti rep Ilhan Omar rally’, you get hundreds of photos of a smiling Ilhan and rallies she attended.

In demanding her removal, the rally organizers cite her “gross anti-Semitism” and “cavalier dismissal” of the victims of 9/11, as well as her “blaming the criminal socialist debacle and collapse of Venezuela on America,” her “specious accusations against dedicated US officials, and her disdain for America, which saved her from Islamist terror in Somalia.”

THIS IS WHAT THE MEDIA ISN’T SHOWING:

THE PROTESTERS ARGUMENTS

In February, Ilhan called to completely defund the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, tweeting: “#Not1Dollar for DHS.”

Also that month, in an attack on the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), she tweeted, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” a reference to the $100 bill featuring Benjamin Franklin.

In an interview in January with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, the Somali-American congresswoman, an active supporter of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, defended a 2012 tweet in which she said that “Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

Omar blamed Israel for the round of airstrikes in which Hamas and Islamic Jihad shot some 700 rockets into the Jewish state earlier this month, killing four and wounding dozens, with Israel hitting over 350 Gazan targets in return.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence recently renewed his call to remove Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee based on her “anti-Semitic comments”; her statements attacking Israel, “our most cherished ally,” which “ought to be rejected by every American”; and her attempt to “blame the US for the deprivation and poverty brought on by the dictatorship in Venezuela.”

Omar’s “tweets were a disgrace [and] her apology was inadequate. Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress, much less the Foreign Affairs Committee,” Pence stated.