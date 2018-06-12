MSM Is Ignoring Trump’s Brilliant Move During the Summit

When President Trump held his meeting with Kim Jong-un, he showed him a brief film that the media is not discussing, except to criticize.

The 4-minute movie, dubbed the “summit video”, shows nuclear devastation and then contrasts it with the technological advancement that could be in North Korea’s future. The President thinks Kim was moved by it.

This movie is powerful!

What little we do know about life in North Korea has soldiers eating dirt to live and dying in the field from starvation. Food is a scarce commodity and there is little money. If true, he might just be ready to change.

The movie was brought up during a presser and Trump explained how it went over.

President Trump: “They have great beaches. You see that whenever they’re exploding their cannons into the ocean. I said, boy look at that, wouldn’t that make a great condo…And I explain, you know, instead of doing that you could have the best hotels in the world right there.” pic.twitter.com/eALLwX1p0d — CSPAN (@cspan) June 12, 2018

The media doesn’t know what to do about Trump. The politically correct intelligentsia don’t understand the guy from Queens and they look down on him. But, frankly, the man is brilliant. The movie was brilliant and his responses to the media are brilliant. Although they don’t see it, a lot of Americans get it.

TRUMP’S BRILLIANT RESPONSE TO ABC’S STEPHANOPOULOS

The media and the Democrats have been out bashing President Trump and his efforts to achieve peace with North Korea. During an interview with George Stephanopoulos, he said he was convinced Kim Jong-un will fully denuclearize.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked him about his deal compared to the Iran nuke “deal”. He got a perfect answer.

Stephanopoulos asked, “You’ve set the bar for nuclear agreements by criticizing the Iran nuclear deal, said it’s the worst deal ever made.”

Trump said it was a “Terrible deal.”

George came back, “Does that mean that any deal with North Korea has to be tougher than the Iran deal?”

Trump replied, “I don’t think a deal could be softer. First of all, we’re not paying $150 billion, OK, we’re paying nothing from that standpoint other than, you will see what happens.”

The ABC reporter asked him how he does a deal with a guy like that and Trump replied, “George, I’m given what I’m given, okay? I mean, this is what we have, and this is where we are, and I can only tell you from my experience, and I met him, I’ve spoken with him, and I’ve met him.”

When George again pressed him on trusting him, Trump said sometimes the people you trust, betray you and the people you don’t, come through.

THE MEDIA LOVED OBAMA’S DEAL

The agreement reached yesterday is not a deal like Obama’s and nothing is written in stone. It’s a partnership agreement that Trump hopes will become a treaty at some point and he is willing to help North Korea become a prosperous nation if possible.

This isn’t the media reaction Barack Obama got after he put together that absolutely awful Iran deal.

On Tuesday, Rush Limbaugh played a brief montage of how the driveby media treated Obama over that deal which gave away the store to Iran terrorists.

Listen: