MSM Jabbers About a Wink! Look at the Grandeur They Missed!

By
Staff
-
0

Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles winked at the press during the meeting with the President, Melania and her husband. It was a pleasant wink, there were no eye rolls. It meant nothing but the MSM decided it must mean she was mocking the President and Melania.

Unlike the MSM, she’s classy and would never do that.

THIS IS WHAT THEY MISSED

It was a wonderful welcome from the British and we should be grateful. They are our closest allies.

HOW BEAUTIFUL EVERYONE LOOKS

Leave a Reply