MSM Jabbers About a Wink! Look at the Grandeur They Missed!

Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles winked at the press during the meeting with the President, Melania and her husband. It was a pleasant wink, there were no eye rolls. It meant nothing but the MSM decided it must mean she was mocking the President and Melania.

Unlike the MSM, she’s classy and would never do that.

Camilla’s wink as Charles leads Donald Trump for tea #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/S2L1hsthsy — George Bowden (@georgebowden) June 3, 2019

THIS IS WHAT THEY MISSED

It was a wonderful welcome from the British and we should be grateful. They are our closest allies.

My family and I are delighted to welcome President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS to London for the State Visit – a special few days ahead for the U.S.-UK relationship! 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/sO9iH0wCf6 — Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) June 3, 2019

A sneak peek of the State Banquet table in the Buckingham Palace Ballroom. The final finishing touches will be added shortly before The Queen welcomes @POTUS, @FLOTUS, members of the Royal Family and around 170 guests to celebrate the #USStateVisit. pic.twitter.com/yFNCx1vYSH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

‘… to the health, prosperity and happiness of the people of the United States.’ 🥂 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/xmHDUEzSnX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

‘Mr President, as we look to the future, I am confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us.’ In her speech, The Queen spoke of the mutual aims and beliefs of the US and the UK. pic.twitter.com/1FRb2O12H7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

“On behalf of all Americans, I offer a toast to the eternal friendship of our people, the vitality of our nations, and to the long-cherished and truly remarkable reign of Her Majesty The Queen.” pic.twitter.com/R50gayneD5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 3, 2019

“This evening, we thank God for the brave sons of the United Kingdom and the United States, who defeated the Nazis and the Nazi regime, and liberated millions from tyranny. The bond between our nations was forever sealed in that great crusade.” pic.twitter.com/wqXT8ZGik1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 3, 2019

Visit of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Westminster Abbey. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 https://t.co/RaUU9yOHh5 — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) June 3, 2019

Tonight in 1600 Daily: A closer look at President @realDonaldTrump’s first official State Visit to the United Kingdom. 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 💂 https://t.co/A68ueVC88u pic.twitter.com/DFfdFtQLeu — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 3, 2019

HOW BEAUTIFUL EVERYONE LOOKS

The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall @ClarenceHouse The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal, The Duke of York and The Earl and Countess of Wessex are also in attendance at the #USStateVisit banquet at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/rSWSNV1FKn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 3, 2019

This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the #USStateVisit Banquet, hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/wEiEiA5CfK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 3, 2019

Touring Westminster Abbey after @POTUS and @FLOTUS laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. #USStateVisit pic.twitter.com/tga4AwTuOy — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 3, 2019

A spectacular State Banquet hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at Buckingham Palace 🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/kP0TVodzdv — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 3, 2019

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London. @realDonaldTrump #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/droIQpJ1qU — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 3, 2019