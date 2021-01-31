MSM, Lincoln Project, hid Rick Wilson’s alleged grooming of boys

We are now learning that many high-level journalists covered up the child grooming of Lincoln Project’s founder Rick Wilson in order to delay the story until after the election Not only is this a complete breach of ethics, it may be illegal conduct, reporter Jack Posobiec reported.

They better have good lawyers.

When Lesley Stahl ran a piece on the Lincoln Project with Rick Wilson, she failed to mention his grooming of teens.

Journalists spread the fake Trump dossier in 2016, but when actual young victims of the Lincoln Project reached out in 2020, they covered it up and kept promoting the Lincoln Project.

The National Pulse reports that “John Weaver, a longtime [so-called] Republican strategist and co-founder of the prominent anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project, has for years sent unsolicited and sexually provocative messages online to young men, often while suggesting he could help them get work in politics, according to interviews with 21 men who received them,” the Times describes.

Weaver’s “solicitations included sending messages to a 14-year-old, asking questions about his body while he was still in high school and then more pointed ones after he turned 18.”

The Times describes Weaver’s aforementioned interaction at length:

Cole Trickle Miele was 14 when he followed Mr. Weaver on Twitter in 2015 and quickly received a direct message from him. At first, he did not think anything was amiss

“I remember being a 14-year-old kid interested in politics and being semi-starstruck by John Weaver engaging in a conversation with me,” said Mr. Trickle Miele, now 19. At the time, he supported the Republican Party and was a fan of Mr. Kasich, the Ohio governor whom Mr. Weaver was helping prepare to join the presidential race.

But as the messages kept coming, he became uncomfortable.

In June 2018, Mr. Weaver asked, “Are you in HS still?” — referring to high school — and Mr. Trickle Miele said that he was, and that he would be 18 the next spring. “You look older,” Mr. Weaver replied. “You’ve gotten taller.” In March 2020, when Mr. Trickle Miele was 18, Mr. Weaver wrote, “I want to come to Vegas and take you to dinner and drinks and spoil you!!,” and in a follow-up message used a term that in sexual banter refers to one’s body: “Hey my boy! resend me your stats! or I can guess! if that is easier or more fun!”

The paper also conducted “interviews with the 21 young men, as well as a review of screenshots of dozens of messages he sent them over the last five years,” concluding they “show that his online behavior was in many cases aggressive and unwanted.”

The Lincoln Project issued a statement expressing shock, but these young men reached out to them and they covered it up.

Wilson’s now a registered Democrat.

