MSM Must Have Forgotten How Evil ISIS Is, They Want a Terrorist Back

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in no uncertain terms that the ISIS terrorist Hoda Muthana is not a citizen and cannot return to the United States. Her father has sued. The Constitutional Law Center for Muslims filed on his behalf and CAIR is out doing PR for her, along with the U.S. mainstream media.

OBAMA SAID SHE’S NOT A CITIZEN

In the lawsuits, the terrorist bride’s father is claiming she is a citizen.

To that, Pompeo dismissed the idea of letting the “non-citizen terrorist” return, telling Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday” that her claim has no “legal basis.” Hoda Muthana renounced any citizenship she might have had to join ISIS. She was an active ISIS member and told jihadists in the United States to kill Americans on our patriotic holidays.

It was then-president Obama who decided she wasn’t a citizen.

MSM FIGHTS FOR HODA

CNN, ABC, and The New York Times have been unapologetically running sympathetic stories about Hoda Muthana.

ABC’s James Longman did an interview with Hoda Muthana as she held her baby and he did it to humanize her. The NY Times explained that she’s sorry. The only reason she’s sorry is that ISIS has been blown away and there is no place for her to go. The Times posted a photo of her looking like the Madonna and child.

HODA, AN EVIL WOMAN

She became an ISIS terrorist at age 20 and married three different ISIS militants.

People seem to have forgotten how bad ISIS is because she is getting nothing but good press from the media.

Read the story on this link of how evil they are as a reminder. We do have a summary of recent reports.

SAS soldiers found the severed heads of 50 ISIS sex slaves in an underground tunnel Children and women were kept as sex slaves. One little ten-year-old Yazidi girl is pregnant by them. An aid worker said the children were raped by hundreds of men.

They were also beaten with cables.

CHILD RAPE AND BEHEADINGS OF SEX SLAVES

The Mail on Sunday reported the child, Marwa Khedr, became a victim of Islamic State after jihadis swept into her village in Iraq and rounded up all the families at gunpoint.

The men were reportedly killed — buried alive in a mass grave.

The women and children were taken to the north of the country, where they were divided up by age.

The most prized were those women aged between ten and twenty.

Mahdya, another captive, escaped and had been forced to eat sticks and animal dung to survive.

Mahdya, 29, had endured her own hell under ISIS.

She claimed she was frequently sold, kept underground for months, assaulted and forced to marry several times.

She was threatened with having her daughters raped, and saw them beaten regularly with cables by jihadi brides.

Yet when she first tried to flee, she said her daughters were so brain-washed by ISIS that they refused to join her, fearing the “faithless” men of the liberating Kurdish forces.