The Sentinel is a pro-vac site and we don’t want to present a misimpression here, however, there are two sides to the story. For one thing, the whole measles crisis is grossly exaggerated. We might get banned from social media for this post, literally, the MSM doesn’t want both sides told for some reason.

To start, investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson has tweeted about the fearmongering over the measles.

“All the stops seem to be pulled out to terrify and fear monger about a disease that medical professionals once considered ‘relatively mild and Inevitable.'”– former US government scientist. https://t.co/qd9OTUJfaw — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 27, 2019

And more die of diarrhea– Sad. But these epidemics are outside the US. Thankful measles deaths are pretty much unheard of here. Measles vaccine deaths are also very rare. (In both cases, scientists say the patients tend to have preexisting conditions.) https://t.co/zmE9PMY0pp — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 26, 2019

And CDC still considers measles in US “eradicated” even though we have never had a measles-free year. There are outbreaks in US each year. Look up CDC definition of eradicated. (No offense but you’re embarrassing yourself.) https://t.co/QeG6H29S44 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 26, 2019

Also the outbreak of measles is nowhere near “historic,” according to CDC and– well, history and stuff. Why are you drumming up irrational fear? (Continued) https://t.co/QeG6H29S44 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 26, 2019

So, you are saying yes, you want one-sided info and the other facts hidden? Self-censoring is your choice, it’s a free country, but fortunately you cannot censor them from others. (Continued) https://t.co/QeG6H29S44 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) April 26, 2019

Then check this out

It’s really ridiculous when you consider the far more serious diseases illegal aliens have when they come into the country. The left-wing media doesn’t give a hoot.

BUT THIS IS THE BEST

This next clip is anti-vac but they make some great points about NBC’s coverage which makes it worth looking at no matter where you stand on the issue. Don’t let anyone tell you what to think — research usin g good sources!