MSM Protects Red Greta Thunberg

The little tyrant, St. Greta the untouchable, promises to put world leaders against the wall if they don’t do as she says.

Upon her arrival at the Madrid U.N. Climate Summit, she told her cheering admirers, “Unfortunately, we probably already know the outcome. World leaders are still trying to run away from their responsibilities but we have to make sure they cannot do that.”

“We will make sure that we put them against the wall and they will have to do their job to protect our futures.”

#GretaThunberg shows her totalitarian colors She threatens world leaders

If they don't do their jobs

"We will put them against the wall" Support #ClimateHysteria

Or face a firing squad Not sure these children are a future anyone should want pic.twitter.com/UhVSgtkhvR — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 14, 2019

We are forced to say we agree that the Earth faces an existential crisis from CO2 and global warming. Oceans will rise, drought and storms will plague the Earth but snow will disappear. The advent of ghost forests are here. Fossil fuels are the bane of all existence and only alternative sources can save us.

It is not that we don’t believe in global warming or the need to be good stewards of our Earth, it’s that we don’t believe the extremists.

If people believed them, investments in fossil fuels would cease and the Obamas wouldn’t own a ten million dollar property on the water.

In fact, today is the anniversary of one of Al Gore’s failed predictions about the North Pole:

We are all told we must all admire and agree with St. Greta Thunberg, the angry 16-year-old truant with a slew of mental issues and a developmental disability. We are not allowed to criticize her.

Trump the iconoclast went ahead and did it anyway.

FAKE NEWS, THE TOTALITARIANS’ WEAPON OF CHOICE

The Washington Post bashed the President on a front-page hit piece for criticizing the tiny Swedish sage of extremism.

“On a day in which North Korea issued a fresh threat and a House committee set the stage for his impeachment, President Trump on Thursday found time to insult 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg after she was named Time’s Person of the Year, an honor he has coveted for years.”

Trump tweeted the truth and it took him under a minute, hardly impacting North Korea or the House committee. He wrote:

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

She is angry, of that there is little to no doubt. St. Greta has said so herself.

WaPo Spews Illogical Blather

“Trump mocks 16-year-old Greta Thunberg a day after she is named Time’s Person of the Year,” the Post headline blared.

The award is what Trump was mocking. It’s absurd. She won over the Hong Kong protesters fighting for their freedoms and their lives.

The article is typical hard-left manipulation. It’s fake news, propaganda.

The leftists elevate a sympathetic figure who will spout their mantra and they make sure it’s someone who is untouchable so they can condemn anyone who disagrees. At the same time, they get their nonsense out into the public square.

Post writers David Nakamura and John Wagner continued, “[Trump’s] tweet came just a week after Republicans cried foul when a university professor made a joke referencing Barron Trump, the president’s 13-year-old son, during impeachment testimony.”

The difference, of course, is St. Greta is on the world stage and she’s fair game as such. Barron is a 13-year-old child who only wants to go to school and hang with his friends and family. He has not entered the political stage.

Thunberg is traveling the globe, telling world leaders they must destroy their economies to meet her extreme demands. She can be criticized. If anything goes awry with her mentally, it’s her parents’ fault and the fault of her handlers.

We are in the hands of totalitarians and St. Greta is just one voice they’ve sent out to haul us in.

Oh, and by the way, if you have any doubt who the Thunbergs are, just look at this photo, they’re Antifa all-stars. Antifa is an anarchist-communist network and that makes Greta, Greta the Red.