MSM Says Heisman Trophy Winner Tweeted a Bad Word When He Was 14

The perennially-offended pearl-clutching MSM searched for a reason to bash the new Heisman Trophy winner and they found something he did when he was a child. That something is what they decided to use to drum up clicks and earn cash for smears.

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray is in trouble with the snowflake media and others for “offensive” tweets he sent out when he was 14 and 15 years old! They uncovered these “homophobic” tweets on the night he won.

Unfortunately, he apologized for what was obviously a joke when he was a child.

THE ‘OFFENSIVE’ TWEETS

These PC people are sick you know.

REAL HOMOPHOBIC TWEETS FROM THE LEFTIST ARE OKAY

When the leftist comedian Chelsea Handler sends out homophobic tweets, however, it’s not a problem.

When will the media do something about Chelsea Handler’s homophobic tweets, written recently, as an adult?