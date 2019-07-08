MSM Stands Up for Antifa [Video]

Andy Ngo is out of the hospital and plans to sue the Antifa leftists who beat him, causing a brain bleed. Michelle Malkin started a GoFundMe page for himwhich exceeded its goal and will be used for his medical bills and legal representation.

A reminder that one week ago a gay minority journalist was targeted & beaten in the streets to the point of his brain hemorrhaging by violent Antifa leftists. Watch Antifa cheering the beating of @MrAndyNgo. Antifa is a terror group. Where are the arrests? https://t.co/CG1ZepCcQv pic.twitter.com/zDI3XdWvvo — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 8, 2019

There were others beaten and police were also assaulted. This is par for the course. People might want to retweet their unmasked faces in the tweet below so people know who some of the cowards are. You will notice they are all white.

Mugshots of arrested AntFa thugs/terrorists. Re-tweet for all to see. pic.twitter.com/cdY1plukgc — Resistance Futile!! (@SillySnowflakes) July 7, 2019

That takes us to the point. Democrats and the MSM stand up for these people or remain silent. The Mayor of Portland even lied to defend his stand down order to police. This lends credence to the so-called ‘crazy right-wing’ who say Antifa are their brown shirts.

Joe Biden started off his campaign by praising Antifa. He called the anti-free speechers “courageous” and was happy to see they were beating up right-wingers, calling all of them fascists. The Democrat media promotes them.

Who’s crazy?