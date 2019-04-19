Right out of the gate, the press misinformed the public. For example, Attorney General Bill Barr said that Robert Mueller identified ten POSSIBLE obstruction situations and investigated. CNN and others are saying there are ten “instances” of obstruction. That was false.

The Muller report paints a picture of an angry Trump who went outside official channels, voicing his frustration at the Russia investigation from the beginning of his presidency.

Who wouldn’t?

THE BRAZEN LIE

Democrats are spreading around a statement the President allegedly made when Mueller was appointed as proof he admitted guilt.

Trump allegedly said, “I’m f***ed. This is the end of my presidency” when Jeff Sessions told him a special counsel was appointed.

However, that was taken out of context. The President’s remarks after clarified his intent. Justifiably, he was concerned this would prevent him from getting any meaningful legislation through under this burden.

That quote by itself was cited by many as proof of guilt. And many news outlets, including MSNBC’s Julia Ainsley, USA Today, Reuters and Shep Smith at Fox reported that quote, stopping there. They had to know the context which they did not report.

This is what MSM let the public know: “[W]hen Sessions told the President that a Special Counsel had been appointed, the President slumped back in his chair and said, ‘Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m f***ed,’” the report reads.

Trump’s follow up: “Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency. It takes years and years and I won’t be able to do anything. This is the worst thing that ever happened to me.”

Taking the first part out of context makes it sound like Trump is worried about getting caught. When you look at the rest of his comments, he appears more worried that he can’t be effective with an investigation dogging him.

From Trump’s response, it’s clear that he felt as if Mueller’s investigation would cripple his ability to push any meaningful legislation.

But instead of reporting the entire section, the media focused their attention on just two words: “I’m f***ed.”

You can’t take people, words, actions out of context and claim you are being factual or truthful.