MSM Wants Them Back! Paints Sympathetic Portraits of ISIS Wives

Update at the end

The left-wing media in the U.K. and the U.S. are trying to get ISIS brides back home, without any accountability. They are painting sympathetic portraits of these brides who witnessed beheadings and had a good time while there.

After you check out the short clips, tell us what you think!

THE AMERICAN ISIS

The American mainstream media is trying to humanize a woman who left America to join a terrorist organization. This is the same media that demonized Karen Pence for being a follower of Christ.

She’s alone with her 18-month-old son in a Syrian refugee camp. Full of regret, she’s begging to come home, ABC World News reports.

This dumb broad married three ISIS fighters.

Watch:

Mrs. Foley, whose son was decapitated by ISIS, says they need to face justice.

Watch:

THE UK ISIS

A teen who fled Britain to join the Islamic State complained that it was “unjust” and “heartbreaking” that the British government revoked her citizenship, effectively putting an end to her return to Britain.

Lamenting that Britain won’t take her back, Begum said she’ll try to get Dutch citizenship since she’s now married to a Dutch citizen.

She also said she didn’t regret what she’d done:

When asked whether it was a mistake to travel to Syria, she told the broadcaster: “In a way, yes, but I don’t regret it because it’s changed me as a person. It’s made me stronger, tougher, you know.”

“I married my husband, I wouldn’t have found someone like him back in the UK,” she continued. “I had my kids, I did have a good time there. It’s just that then things got harder and I couldn’t take it anymore and I had to leave.”

UPDATE: SECRETARY OF STATE MIKE POMPEO SAID THE ISIS WIFE WILL NOT BE PERMITTED BACK INTO THE UNITED STATES.