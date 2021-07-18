MSM won’t report the latest in lawless Dem cities so we will

















Portland is destroyed

Portland was once a beautiful, peaceful city, but it has become a violent, communist hellhole under Democrat leadership. There is nothing liberal about these people.

One woman has died and six other people were wounded after a shootout in downtown Portland, Oregon, early Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Another six victims sustained wounds of varying degrees of severity, though the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

This isn’t because of guns. It’s because of Democrat policies that are favorable to criminals and unfavorable to the police in the Antifa hotbed.

Apparently PORTLAND ANTIFA is delivering these to homes pic.twitter.com/dWvAIaGw1s — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) July 9, 2021

DC is a mess

In the nation’s capital on Friday night, a 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults injured in a shooting in the southeast part of the district, authorities said.

Don’t take a NYC subway

🚨WANTED for ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: On 7/17 at 9:40 AM, inside the Canal St “N” subway station in Manhattan, the suspect tried to forcibly remove a bag, causing two victims to fall down the stairs, leaving one victim in critical condition. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/hRiM0brDZa — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 18, 2021

In 3 additional incidents between July 15 and 16, the individual exposed his genitals & began to masturbate in the subway station. He also grabbed one of the victim’s buttocks. Have any information? Contact @NYPDTips at ☎️800-577-TIPS. https://t.co/tAWWEsD9C9 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 17, 2021

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY PATTERN: On 7/17/21 the suspect forcibly entered the 2 separate apartments in the Bronx, displayed a firearm, and removed cash & property from the location. Have any info call or DM @NYPDTips at ☎️800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential. pic.twitter.com/G3WPC03iqN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 17, 2021

This is just one example of the heroic work that your NYPD officers do every day. @NYPDShea @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDnews @NYPD28Pct pic.twitter.com/DAcF5e2i67 — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDChiefOfDept) July 16, 2021

Chicago is a mess

ix people were injured, many of them children, after a mass shooting in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting took place late Saturday night, Chicago police said. Investigators said the victims were attending a party

The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. Three men and two women sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict.

LA is a disaster

Democrat-protected Antifa rioters [they’re just an idea] and protesters descended on a Korean spa in Los Angeles that became the latest culture war flashpoint weeks ago after a customer complained that a transgender woman walked around in the women’s/girl’s area with his male privates flopping around.

Antifa counter-protesters clashed with baton-wielding LAPD officers near the spa on Saturday.

The LAPD arrested several dozen people and found multiple discarded weapons, including a stun gun, knives, and pepper spray.

Antifa are crowdfunding bail for their comrades arrested at the riot in Los Angeles yesterday. @Twitter, @CashApp, @Venmo are the most important tools for them to raise money (“mutual aid”) for those accused of violent crimes. pic.twitter.com/Qt0ZqlJNwN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2021

“Antifa’s gonna kill you, bitch.” An antifa member verbally threatens to kill at the violent protest in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/VNMIZZiuNI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2021

Los Angeles: Police beat back antifa after they hurled projectiles at the officers. Antifa gathered today to again oppose a group of conservatives protesting the WiSpa where a person allegedly exposed their penis to women & girls. pic.twitter.com/xGmPAPTkSh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 17, 2021

Police clash with Antifa counter-protesting at the Wi Spa, after several smoke bombs & water bottles were thrown at protesters across the street #WiSpa #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/fRoXWtmAng — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 17, 2021

Calmer scene now at Riverside City Hall. Gaetz and Greene spoke briefly a short while ago to the crowd, now that protest side is out singing the national anthem, as counter-protesters remain across the street #Riverside pic.twitter.com/gj3EHLbCi8 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 18, 2021

Counter-protesters are out near Riverside City Hall as well, with both groups yelling at each other across and in the street #Riverside pic.twitter.com/Cuwllxp3eW — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 18, 2021

Antifa tags on the LA Housing Authority and other buildings around the Wi Spa #LosAngeles #WiSpa pic.twitter.com/G4c1m8kAZp — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 17, 2021

Antifa member gets clubbed by an LAPD officer after pulling down his/her mask and spitting in the faces of the cops. Video by @DrewHLive: pic.twitter.com/tQLeKOMYUu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2021

Related















