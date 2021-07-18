MSM won’t report the latest in lawless Dem cities so we will

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Portland is destroyed

Portland was once a beautiful, peaceful city, but it has become a violent, communist hellhole under Democrat leadership. There is nothing liberal about these people.

One woman has died and six other people were wounded after a shootout in downtown Portland, Oregon, early Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Another six victims sustained wounds of varying degrees of severity, though the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

This isn’t because of guns. It’s because of Democrat policies that are favorable to criminals and unfavorable to the police in the Antifa hotbed.

DC is a mess

In the nation’s capital on Friday night, a 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults injured in a shooting in the southeast part of the district, authorities said.

Don’t take a NYC subway

Chicago is a mess

ix people were injured, many of them children, after a mass shooting in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago’s West Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting took place late Saturday night, Chicago police said. Investigators said the victims were attending a party

The child was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said. Three men and two women sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict.

LA is a disaster

Democrat-protected Antifa rioters [they’re just an idea] and protesters descended on a Korean spa in Los Angeles that became the latest culture war flashpoint weeks ago after a customer complained that a transgender woman walked around in the women’s/girl’s area with his male privates flopping around.

Antifa counter-protesters clashed with baton-wielding LAPD officers near the spa on Saturday.

The LAPD arrested several dozen people and found multiple discarded weapons, including a stun gun, knives, and pepper spray.


