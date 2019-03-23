MSM’s Nuts! Bill Maher Knows Trump’s “a Traitor” Because He “Has a TV”

Watch the Fox News montage at the end of all the vile, unsubstantiated accusations made by the media — not Fox News — since the President was elected. They actually began attacking Donald Trump before the election. At the end of the montage, Chris Hayes suggests they can’t trust the Mueller report. This is after they praised Robert Mueller as near godlike.

Presidential candidate, Rep. Eric Swalwell doesn’t trust the report either after speaking hyperbolically about Robert Mueller’s abilities and character.

MAHER AND SWALWELL, TWO SCOUNDRELS

In the next clip, the hate-filled Bill Maher says he knows Trump is guilty. “I don’t need the Mueller report to know he’s a traitor. I have a TV,” said Maher, ignoring all the collusion the prior administration engaged in with Russia.

Hillary and Barack are the ones who collude.

The scoundrel Eric Swalwell told Maher, “Yes if you have a TV, you’ve seen obstruction of justice.”

Swalwell also wants to keep the President from seeing the report beforehand. This clown obviously doesn’t believe the President has any civil rights.

This entire probe deprived the President of his right to due process and it is totally one-sided. It comes only from the law enforcement side. Swalwell doesn’t want to give the President even this small opportunity to defend himself. It is a position echoed by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Democrats want to get it first and play up any negatives or perceived negatives in the report. They want to completely politicize an already weaponized investigation. Democrats weaponized the DOJ and the FBI under Obama and it’s still seriously compromised. It began under Barack Obama and continued as if he never left.

Swalwell concludes his spiel by saying to not trust the report. Swalwell is the clown who accused Tucker Carlson of working as a Putin asset.

Barack Obama colluded. Here’s the evidence Obama colluded:

THE FOX NEWS MONTAGE OF UNFOUNDED ACCUSATIONS FROM A BIASED MEDIA

At the very end of this next clip, the Fox montage, Chris Hayes suggests the report by his idolized hero Robert Mueller can’t be trusted. Watch all the conspiracy theorists accuse the President of treason:

CNN AND MSNBC WERE ANGRY THE PRESIDENT ISN’T A RUSSIAN ASSET

Rachel Maddow was visibly emotional throughout her show. She was reporting from her vacation spot in Tennessee to address the report as she worked hard not to cry.

“A couple of hours ago, or maybe even less than that, I was standing knee-deep in a trout stream in Tennessee,” Maddow told her viewers. “But now it’s Mueller time! And so I’m in a studio in the great state of Tennessee. The trout are basically just as safe as they were when I was flailing away at them ineffectually this afternoon.”

A fuming MSNBC host Chris Matthews reported that neither President Trump, his children, nor his “henchmen” would face any criminal charges from the special counsel.

“Maybe he missed the boat here,” Matthews said of Mueller. “Because we know about the Trump Tower meeting in June 2016, we know about the meeting at the cigar bar with Kilimnik [Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian political consultant]. My God, we know about all of those meetings with Kislyak [Sergey Kislyak, a Russian diplomat] at the Republican convention in Cleveland. All these dots we’re now to believe don’t connect.”

THE KRASSENSTEIN BROTHERS WILL HAVE TO MARRY SOON

The crazed Krassenstein boys are still confident Trump will be ensnared with the dozen or so ongoing investigations [initiated by Democrats in liberal bastions].

