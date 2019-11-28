MSNBC contributor says Trump supporters — Putin stooges — are like ISIS

During an interview on Tuesday with MSNBC host Chris Matthews, far-far-left MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance compared President Trump supporters to ISIS followers, calling them “very similar.”

The comment came when Nance was talking to contributor Edward Price about the President’s inner circle.

Price said that the circle was “attached at the hip” to President Trump and they’re just waiting till the President “becomes so politically toxic” that “they’ll run so fast in the other direction that they’ll forget his name.”

Uh, no, Price. People like Price know — literally — nothing.

WATCH:

By the way, Nance was a naval intelligence officer. That is not satire.

RUSSIA, IT’S ABOUT RUSSIA!

Nance, well-known as a conspiracy theorist, is still focused on Russia.

How do people listen to this day-in and day-out and why do they?

Trump supporters are Putin stooges! MSNBC provides us with a good example of the dumbing down of America.

THE GOP IS A CULT

Trump supporters are also cultists. In fact, the GOP is a cult, so says that great sage Brian Stelter.

