MSNBC contributor says Trump supporters — Putin stooges — are like ISIS

During an interview on Tuesday with MSNBC host Chris Matthews, far-far-left MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance compared President Trump supporters to ISIS followers, calling them “very similar.”

The comment came when Nance was talking to contributor Edward Price about the President’s inner circle.

Price said that the circle was “attached at the hip” to President Trump and they’re just waiting till the President “becomes so politically toxic” that “they’ll run so fast in the other direction that they’ll forget his name.”

Uh, no, Price. People like Price know — literally — nothing.

By the way, Nance was a naval intelligence officer. That is not satire.

RUSSIA, IT’S ABOUT RUSSIA!

Nance, well-known as a conspiracy theorist, is still focused on Russia.

How do people listen to this day-in and day-out and why do they?

.@MalcolmNance: Whoever is going to win this primary must right now say they are going to defend the Constitution of this country above internal enemies… and foreign enemies that have co-opted them… #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/DfGSTFVe40 — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) November 24, 2019

Trump supporters are Putin stooges! MSNBC provides us with a good example of the dumbing down of America.

Today we will watch the complete submission of the Republican Party into stooges of Vladimir Putin. They embrace Russian Intelligence service narratives, take their money & sleep with their spies. GOP now means #GovernmentofPutin https://t.co/IN42rjRVjT — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) November 21, 2019

THE GOP IS A CULT

Trump supporters are also cultists. In fact, the GOP is a cult, so says that great sage Brian Stelter.

Trump: The Fake News is the Enemy of the people. MSM: WE ARE NOT THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Also MSM

👇pic.twitter.com/jCoQQhxsRe — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) November 24, 2019