MSNBC discusses the tragedies helping Beto’s campaign

This is so bad, we just had to share it with you. The Democrat candidates are campaigning on the tragic mass shootings. Now the hateful Mercedes Ruhle is wondering if this will help Beto.

How low these people go. They have no empathy or common decency.

It won’t help him. His vile comments make him look even worse. Beto isn’t running on “decency” as he says. He’s a dufus running as an ambulance chaser when the murdered people aren’t even buried yet. He’s heartless and they are soulless as well.

Disgusting! MSNBC: “As bad as this may sound, could this moment be a chance for Beto to gain momentum?” “I think so.” For the Democrats and the media, it’s all about politics pic.twitter.com/xEEY6Gfsew — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 6, 2019