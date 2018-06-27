GASBAG MELTDOWN

There has been a major meltdown by the left in the wake of Justice Kennedy’s announcement that he will retire in July. It gives Trump another opportunity to replace a Justice — a swing vote — with a constitutionalist. If there is one thing the left doesn’t like at all — it’s the Constitution.

Blowhard Chris Matthews is the leader of the meltdown. The latest SCOTUS rulings and the retirement of Justice Kennedy have him in a rage. He’s having a very bad week.

“I don’t think the Democrats should allow even meetings to occur for Trump’s nominee to fill this vacancy by Justice Kennedy,” Matthews said on Hardball. “I think they have to fight eye for an eye for what happened in ’16, where the Republicans led by Mitch McConnell refused to even consider or meet with Merrick Garland. I think if the Democratic leadership under Schumer allows this to go forward, they’re going to have a huge problem with the Democratic base.”

Matthews cited Republican obstruction of Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland. That led to a 14-month vacancy before the presidential election.

“There is no way politically that the Democratic base will stand for any kind of hearings or vote on a Trump nominee for the Supreme Court before the election. We’ve got an election in four and a half months. There is no reason to consider a Supreme Court replacement in that time,” Matthews said.

Bizarrely, he claimed the Democratic leadership hasn’t fought hard enough against President Trump.

In fact, they’ve obstructed Trump on everything.

“There’s a lot of dilatory tactics they can use on every bill before the Congress between now and November. If they don’t use everything they’ve got, if they don’t play hardball, I think they’re through,” Matthews said. “I know the Democratic base. They are very angry about this leadership. They don’t believe they’ve fought hard enough against Trump.”

President Trump has already started his search and is looking back at his list of 25 who the left hated last time.

WATCH:

“I don’t think the Democrats should allow meetings to occur with Trump’s nominee .. I think they have to fight eye for eye for what McConnell in 2016.” @HardballChris on Kennedy’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/XJclwjwu7j — Hardball (@hardball) June 27, 2018

Liberal heads are exploding via Reddit the Donald.