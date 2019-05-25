MSNBC Unbiased Reporting! Deutsche says, “I Love You Nancy”

In addition to hating President Trump and everyone on the right, the hallmark of the “unbiased” reporters on MSNBC is their unfettered devotion to leftist leaders. Deutsch demonstrated that idolatry Friday on “Morning Joe.”

Deutsch said, “I was looking at an hour interview I did in 2007 with Trump and there is, even from 2007, a difference in the cadence. You could see just it, you could see it in his eyes.”

Apparently, feelings you get from looking into someone’s eyes now qualifies as fact.

“Joe [Scarborough], to your point, not playing doctor, that is a guy who has lost a lot. Back to Nancy Pelosi. What’s so great about Nancy Pelosi is she’s not running for president, but she is to me, even more so than any of the candidates, the greatest weapon in the world. If that back and forth continues through 2020 — Nancy versus Donald, Nancy is the Democrat, Donald is the Republican — she will do more damage to him than any other candidate.”

He then goes into naming qualities she does not have by any stretch of the imagination, except she is strong.

“I love this because there is a competent, bright, dynamic, strong woman against a frightened, frail, weakened, clearly out-of-it man. And so to me, once again, this is Nancy Pelosi now 2-0 versus Trump. If we go back to the shutdown, that was Trump’s most stunning, clear ‘L’ on the head, courtesy of Nancy Pelosi. And the more he engages with this superior adversary, the more she kind of just paves the way for the candidates to come in.”

Then he goes in for the kill. You and I might love our families, Jesus, Allah, Yahweh, but he loves Nancy.

“I love you, Nancy Pelosi,” he avers.

What’s not to love?